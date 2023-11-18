Locals come out for iconic Montrose tearoom after ‘zero bookings’ amid beachfront turmoil

A Montrose tearoom has been “overwhelmed” with support from locals after experiencing zero bookings amid beachfront troubles.

Recent damage to the Montrose coastline has significantly impacted popular seafront premises Traill Pavilion.

The closure of the beachfront – which collapsed after Storm Babet and a spring tide last month – has caused footfall to drop in recent weeks.

And after zero bookings were made for Saturday the business made a heartfelt plea on social media.

Traill Pavilion has ‘bleak period’ after beachfront closure

Co-owner Catherine Braes said: “I’ve never come in on a Saturday and seen zero bookings in the diary.

“Since the beachfront damage, it has been a real bleak period for us.

“Some days I’ve even thought it wouldn’t be worth opening.”

However, Catherine has been “overwhelmed” by the support since sharing the Facebook message – which amassed more than a thousand shares within four hours.

She said: “We’ve had to turn people away we’ve been that busy since we made the post.

“It’s been amazing.

“I knew some people would respond but it has just been crazy.

“It’s pretty overwhelming to see the community really get behind us like this.”

Traill Pavilion confusion since beachfront closure

Catherine believes confusion over the iconic tearoom‘s opening and parking issues have caused the recent “bleak period”.

She said: “We just wanted to make sure everyone knew we are still open.

“Not everyone is on social media so it is important that people share the message.

“The closure of the beachfront car park hasn’t helped us either – that’s where our customers would normally park.

“But it’s really lovely to see everyone rally around us like they have.”

While the iconic landmark has only experienced minor damage to the roof, Montrose seafront has since been shored up with around 1,200 tonnes of rock.

Elsewhere along the North Sea coast, tidal surges forced St Andrews Aquarium to close due to significant damage. However, it has since partially reopened.