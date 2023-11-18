Locals come out for iconic Montrose tearoom after ‘zero bookings’ amid beachfront turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals come out for iconic Montrose tearoom after ‘zero bookings’ amid beachfront turmoil

Traill Pavilion's appeal sparked a flurry of customers.

By Andrew Robson
Montrose tearoom Traill Pavilion
The seafront venue remains open despite beachfront closure. Image: Traill Pavilion

A Montrose tearoom has been “overwhelmed” with support from locals after experiencing zero bookings amid beachfront troubles.

Recent damage to the Montrose coastline has significantly impacted popular seafront premises Traill Pavilion.

The closure of the beachfront – which collapsed after Storm Babet and a spring tide last month – has caused footfall to drop in recent weeks.

And after zero bookings were made for Saturday the business made a heartfelt plea on social media.

Traill Pavilion has ‘bleak period’ after beachfront closure

Co-owner Catherine Braes said: “I’ve never come in on a Saturday and seen zero bookings in the diary.

“Since the beachfront damage, it has been a real bleak period for us.

“Some days I’ve even thought it wouldn’t be worth opening.”

Damage at Montrose Seafront
The damage in the aftermath at Montrose seafront. Image: Councillor Tommy Stewart

However, Catherine has been “overwhelmed” by the support since sharing the Facebook message – which amassed more than a thousand shares within four hours.

She said: “We’ve had to turn people away we’ve been that busy since we made the post.

“It’s been amazing.

“I knew some people would respond but it has just been crazy.

“It’s pretty overwhelming to see the community really get behind us like this.”

Traill Pavilion confusion since beachfront closure

Catherine believes confusion over the iconic tearoom‘s opening and parking issues have caused the recent “bleak period”.

She said: “We just wanted to make sure everyone knew we are still open.

“Not everyone is on social media so it is important that people share the message.

“The closure of the beachfront car park hasn’t helped us either – that’s where our customers would normally park.

“But it’s really lovely to see everyone rally around us like they have.”

While the iconic landmark has only experienced minor damage to the roof, Montrose seafront has since been shored up with around 1,200 tonnes of rock.

Elsewhere along the North Sea coast, tidal surges forced St Andrews Aquarium to close due to significant damage. However, it has since partially reopened.

Conversation