Sport Football

Dunfermline 1-1 Inverness: Woodwork denies Pars SEVEN times before late equaliser

Lewis McCann's late strike earned a point for the Pars.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's Lewis McCann found the net against Inverness... eventually. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's Lewis McCann found the net against Inverness... eventually. Image: SNS.

Lewis McCann salvaged a point on a frustrating afternoon for Dunfermline against Inverness.

The match at East End Park ended in a 1-1 draw and it took a late equaliser from Lewis McCann to avoid defeat.

Danny Devine had given Inverness the lead minutes before half-time and either side of that Dunfermline struck either the bar or the post on no fewer than seven occasions.

The big team news was that Deniz Mehmet had recovered from his concussion to start and that Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler were brought in for their first starts since sustaining injuries at the start of the season.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is now six matches unbeaten. Image: SNS.

The draw extends Inverness’ undefeated run under new manager Duncan Ferguson to six matches and leaves the Pars with just one win from their last six.

Woodwork denies Dunfermline

Dunfermline struck the woodwork six times during a 15-minute first-half period yet somehow found themselves trailing at the break.

Before that Lewis McCann should have done better with a free header and Nathan Shaw saw his effort blocked by Sam Fisher.

McCann did much better when he teed himself up expertly before his shot came off the inside of both posts.

A couple of minutes later, Ritchie-Hosler snuck in at the back post and watched as his effort came off the post before Devine’s attempt to control also hit the upright.

Later in the half, the post denied McCann once again when he rounded Mark Ridgers. Owen Moffat set himself after collecting the rebound and his thundering strike was deflected on to the bar by an Inverness defender.

In amongst all that, Inverness missed arguably the easiest chance of the half when Cammy Harper shot wide at the back post with the goal gaping.

Danny Devine gave Inverness the lead against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Inverness took the lead a few minutes before half-time when Devine reacted quickest from a second ball after a corner to shoot low beyond Mehmet.

Lewis McCann goal salvages a point

The away side had the first opportunity of the second half when David Wotherspoon curled wide after his trademark chop.

On the hour, Todd replaced by Alex Jakubiak and not long after Craig Wighton and Michael O’Haloran were also brought on.

McCann was then slipped in by Edwards but there were no takers for his cutback that Harper put behind for a corner.

McCann had another header, this time well off target before Jakubiak shot into a pack of bodies and Chris Hamilton hooked wide of the target.

Inverness threatened to add a second and Otoo breathed a sigh of relief when he got in the way of Shaw’s cross and the ball flew over rather than trouble Mehmet.

Substitute Louis Longstaff then volleyed over from David Carson’s cross.

Amazingly, the Pars struck the post for a seventh time from Otoo’s strike from about 30 yards and it seemed like it was going to sum up a frustrating afternoon.

Lewis McCann equalised in the last few minutes against Inverness. Image: SNS.

That was until McCann chested down and lashed an unstoppable finish beyond Ridgers, with the ball striking the post on the way in.

Line-ups

Dunfermline (3-4-2-1): Mehmet; Fisher, Hamilton, Otoo; Ritchie-Hosler (O’Halloran 69), Allan, Chalmers, Edwards; Todd (Jakubiak 60′), Moffat (Wighton 69′); McCann.

Subs not used: Sharp, Little, Comrie, Fenton.

Conversation