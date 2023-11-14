Comedian and farmer Jim Smith to turn on Brechin’s Christmas lights

Comedian and real-life farmer Jim Smith has announced that he will be turning on Brechin’s Christmas lights this month.

The turn-on will be part of an event held at St Ninian’s Square on Sunday, November 26.

Having started his comedy career five years ago, Smith has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country, including two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The Perthshire-based comic revealed he was looking forward to meeting up with his fellow ‘teuchters’.

In a video posted on Facebook, he said: “It’s another driech day here but I do have some good news for you.

“I’m fair chuffed to bits and tickled pink, quite frankly, to have been asked to come along to the lovely town of Brechin to switch on the Christmas lights.

“It’ll be braw craic. You’ve all had a tough time recently with the weather and all the rest of it.

“Come down, wrap up warm. We’ll get the eggnog, cups of tea, whatever tickles your fancy. Santa’s going to be there too, he’s the main event, so that’ll be braw.

“Fair looking forward to switching on the lichts. I’ll bring my pliers and a 13mm bolt in case the fuse blows.”

The event will run from 12pm to 4.30pm with stalls set up around the square.

Last Christmas, a Brechin resident raised money for charity by installing what may have been the best light display in Tayside.