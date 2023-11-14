Tuesday court round-up — Cocaine-fuelled crash and city centre street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Cocaine-fuelled crash and city centre street attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A cocaine-fuelled driver caused substantial damaged by falling asleep at the wheel and ploughing into parked cars.

Chloe Anderson, 34, was more than five times over the drug-driving limit when she nodded off and caused the four vehicle pile-up.

She admitted driving dangerously by falling asleep at the wheel and losing control of her car in Dundee’s Old Glamis Road on November 3 last year.

Anderson, of Kirkton Place, Forfar, also admitted driving with 264 mics of cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine in her system – the legal limit is 50 mics.

Chloe Anderson
Cocaine driver Chloe Anderson.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Anderson was driving her Vauxhall Mokka when she crashed into a parked Renault Captur.

It was shunted into a parked Ford C-Max, which then struck a Skodia Fabia.

All four vehicles were damaged.

Anderson has been banned from driving on an interim basis and sentence was deferred for the preparation of social work background reports.

Sheriff John Rafferty told Anderson he was “not impressed” after she turned up 30 minutes late for court and warned her she would be jailed if it happened again.

Perthshire murder trial day 2

The daughter of murder-accused John Lizanec has told his trial how her mother was controlled, threatened and manipulated by him throughout their “toxic” relationship. She revealed to the court how she and her mother Michelle made a secret plan to move her into a new house, away from “abusive” Lizanec – who denies murdering her in Inchture, near Perth, on February 13 2021 – but she was found dead soon afterwards.

Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
John Lizanec is accused of murdering his wife Michelle in Orchard Way, Inchture.

App breach

A sex offender who secretly set up apps to play games online has been jailed for eight months.

Christopher Watson, 29, broke the strict conditions of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by downloading Snapchat and other applications.

Watson was caught when police turned up at his home in Anstruther to carry out a spot check.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court Watson had been made subject to a decade-long SOPO at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 3 2021.

“They noticed he had Snapchat on his home screen.

“He said he did not realise it would be a breach and he deleted the app in front of them.

“When he was asked to produce his laptop and Xbox he appeared to become anxious.

“His laptop had been used to access Steam and Discord apps for gaming.”

Watson admitted breaching conditions by downloading an app – Snapchat – which automatically deletes data, and deleting his internet browsing history, contrary to the terms of his SOPO.

34 charges dropped in murder trial

Prosecutors have dropped multiple allegations of theft and fraud against Fife murder accused David Barnes. A total of 34 charges were withdrawn by the Crown on the fourth day of the 33-year-old’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Barnes remains accused of attacking and murdering Ean Coutts and removing his body from his home in Kinglassie using a wheelie bin, and attempting to burn the remains at Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes.

Ean Coutts, David Barnes
Ean Coutts (left) was allegedly murdered by David Barnes.

Battered rival over ‘affair’

Christopher Tennant, 43, from Dundee, has been jailed for a year for launching a savage city centre street attack.

Tennant believed the man was having an affair with his partner and violently challenged him on February 26.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 5.15 pm the victim attended Couttie’s Wynd to use the restroom prior to getting public transport.

“He was immediately approached by Tennant, who accused him of sleeping with his partner – which he refuted, advising that they were merely friends.”

Couttie's Wynd, Dundee
The savage attack happened in Couttie’s Wynd, Dundee. Image: Google.

Tennant shouted “that’s my f***ing missus” before punching the man multiple times on the head and knocking him to the ground in the street.

Mr Letford said: “Whilst he was on the ground, Mr Tennant inflicted multiple kicks to the victim’s head.

“The victim tried to grab hold of Tennant’s legs to prevent any further blows, causing the accused to respond by directing further punches at his head.

“The accused thereafter lifted a glass bottle to strike the victim on the head with it, before leaving.

“Police saw the victim bleeding from the mouth and nose, he had cuts to the forehead and chin, and swelling to the eyes and head.”

Tennant admitted assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards police by telling them he would urinate on them and defecate in his cell at the force’s divisional HQ in Dundee.

Pensioner fine with fine

A pensioner celebrated outside Perth Sheriff Court after being fined to ensure “a line was drawn” under a neighbour dispute which ended in violence. Angus McEwan, 70, from Coupar Angus rained blows on his younger rival over the feud and admitted assault.

Angus McEwan
Angus McEwan celebrates as he leaves court.

Cannabis for pain

Chronic pain sufferer Graeme Boyle, 56, from Tealing, claimed he was producing cannabis oil to provide relief after he was found with a crop of plants worth more than £80,000 in his home.

The unemployed former oil worker had a small tub of cannabis oil in his fridge and more than 100 cannabis plants growing around in an outbuilding at his family home.

Further plants were found within a tent and a caravan.

The plants had a potential yield worth £80,250, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

He admitted being concerned in the production of the drug on September 27 2021.

His wife Jacqueline Boyle, 46, was cleared of the same charge.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports and Boyle had bail continued.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

