Perthshire pensioner celebrates outside court after ‘line is drawn’ under neighbour dispute

A feisty pensioner celebrated outside court after “a line was drawn” under a neighbour dispute which ended in violence.

Angus McEwan, 70, rained blows on his younger rival when a neighbour feud sparked by a vacuum cleaner descended into violence.

McEwen flew into a rage and battered John Hodgson when they confronted each other after a series of incidents.

Argument ended in violence

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 2.30pm the complainer was on his first floor balcony overlooking the location.

“There was no-one else in the communal area. The accused was seen to enter from the street.

“An argument between Mr Hodgson and the accused ensued.

“The accused has then punched the complainer to the face, causing him to stagger backwards and then he punched him to the head multiple times.

“The incident was brought to an end by the accused walking off and entering his property.

“This was witnessed by other neighbours.”

Neighbour feud

McEwen, of Crichton Lang Court, Coupar Angus, admitted assaulting and injuring John Hodgson by repeatedly punching him on the head and body on September 8 2023.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “He has been living there for 14 years.

“The complainer, who is a bit younger, hasn’t been there for quite as long.

“There has been a recent history of behaviour by Mr Hodgson towards my client and his wife.

“It appears to have arisen over a minor dispute – over a Hoover.

“Following that, my client’s wife’s bike chain had been cut and his bike had been thrown into the road outside his property.

“He returned home to find Mr Hodgson standing in front of his front door.

“Mr McEwen asked him twice to move and let him have access to his property.

“He then shouted and swore at my client.

“My client took a step forward, trying to gain access and was pushed away twice by Mr Hodgson.

“He fully accepts he lost his temper.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “Whatever the provocation, you should not have resorted to violence.

“You should have walked away and should do that in future if there is any further incident.”

He fined McEwen £200 and told him: “I will draw a line under this today.”

