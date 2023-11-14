Perthshire pensioner celebrates outside court after ‘line is drawn’ under neighbour dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire pensioner celebrates outside court after ‘line is drawn’ under neighbour dispute

Angus McEwan punched his neighbour multiple times as their dispute escalated out of control.

By Gordon Currie
Angus McEwan celebrates as he leaves court.
Angus McEwan celebrates as he leaves court.

A feisty pensioner celebrated outside court after “a line was drawn” under a neighbour dispute which ended in violence.

Angus McEwan, 70, rained blows on his younger rival when a neighbour feud sparked by a vacuum cleaner descended into violence.

McEwen flew into a rage and battered John Hodgson when they confronted each other after a series of incidents.

Argument ended in violence

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 2.30pm the complainer was on his first floor balcony overlooking the location.

“There was no-one else in the communal area. The accused was seen to enter from the street.

“An argument between Mr Hodgson and the accused ensued.

“The accused has then punched the complainer to the face, causing him to stagger backwards and then he punched him to the head multiple times.

“The incident was brought to an end by the accused walking off and entering his property.

“This was witnessed by other neighbours.”

Neighbour feud

McEwen, of Crichton Lang Court, Coupar Angus, admitted assaulting and injuring John Hodgson by repeatedly punching him on the head and body on September 8 2023.

Angus McEwan celebrates as he leaves Perth Sheriff Court.
McEwan seemed delighted when he left Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “He has been living there for 14 years.

“The complainer, who is a bit younger, hasn’t been there for quite as long.

“There has been a recent history of behaviour by Mr Hodgson towards my client and his wife.

“It appears to have arisen over a minor dispute – over a Hoover.

“Following that, my client’s wife’s bike chain had been cut and his bike had been thrown into the road outside his property.

“He returned home to find Mr Hodgson standing in front of his front door.

“Mr McEwen asked him twice to move and let him have access to his property.

“He then shouted and swore at my client.

“My client took a step forward, trying to gain access and was pushed away twice by Mr Hodgson.

“He fully accepts he lost his temper.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “Whatever the provocation, you should not have resorted to violence.

“You should have walked away and should do that in future if there is any further incident.”

He fined McEwen £200 and told him: “I will draw a line under this today.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ean Coutts (left) was allegedly murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Petrol bomber and parking rage
Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
Perthshire murder trial — husband accused of killing said he held wife ‘to the…
Darren Adam claims he kept the images sent to his phone for nearly a year so he could pass them to police. Image: PA.
Leven man claimed he kept vile child abuse images as evidence for police
Hayley Watson and Kevin Hogg have both been convicted over the prison drugs scheme.
Perth inmate whose partner smuggled in drugs given more jail time
William Whyte has been liberated from prison.
Angus sex pest released from prison but banned from child contact
Police chased the stolen car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.
County lines dealers caught with drugs in stolen car in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Licence saved and benefits gained
Police used a facial reconstruction to help identify the remains of Ean Coutts.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of…
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Late Queen's cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame