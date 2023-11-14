Tayside teacher admits killing popular biker in crash near Dundee

A Tayside teacher has admitted causing the death of a popular Brechin biker after “carelessly” pulling out of a junction.

Jonathan “Jon” Marsh was killed after becoming trapped under the wheels of Angela Addis’ car in November 2022.

Mr Marsh, 48, was travelling home from a biker group meeting in Dundee when he was struck by Addis’ vehicle on the Dundee to Friockheim road, close to the village of Monikie.

Addis, 44, had been on her way to pick up her daughter when she failed to “maintain proper observations” at the junction where the B916 meets Panmure Road.

Mr Marsh took evasive action and put his motorcycle on to its side but he was trapped under the wheels of Addis’ electric MG car.

She pled guilty to causing death by careless driving when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Accident described in court

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court: “At around 9.30pm on November 22, Mr Marsh was driving his motorbike home along the Dundee to Friockheim road.

“As he approached the junction with Panmure Road, the accused merged on to the road and into his path.

“He collided with the accused’s car. He died at the scene.

“It was dark, the road was wet and the weather was fine, the temperature just above freezing.

“There was not much traffic.

“Mr Marsh had been at a meeting of his motorcycle club, which had met at Sportsterz bar in Dundee.

“He had not consumed any alcohol.

“The accused exited the junction.

“She pulled in front of Mr Marsh.

“He took evasive action and put his motorbike on its side.

“Mr Marsh collided with the lower front of the car and was trapped under the wheels.”

The court heard how passers-by tried to help Mr Marsh, who was unresponsive.

Addis, 45, was overheard saying by those on the scene “I could not see him”.

An ambulance was called and CPR was attempted.

Addis of Granary Wynd, Monikie, provided a negative result on the police breath test and recorded a negative drugs wipe.

She admitted causing death by careless driving on November 22 2022.

Sheriff Gregor Murray noted this was a “tragic case” and deferred sentence for criminal justice and social work reports, until December 18.

Popular charity fundraiser

Mr Marsh is survived by his wife, two sons and two grandchildren.

The court heard he kept in “good health” and had raised more than £26,000 for Maggie’s Centre in Dundee, as well as funds for the Royal Marines and RLNI.

He was described as an “expert rider” of motorbikes and had owned one for years.

Following his passing, wife Tracey paid tribute to her husband, describing him as “the kindest, most generous man anyone could ever hope to meet”.

Members of his club – Rejects MCC, East Coast – also saluted their “brother” and asked for as many bikers as possible to turn out at his funeral.

His coffin was carried by a hearse, pulled by a trike, from Arbroath to Parkgrove Crematorium.

