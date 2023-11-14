Tayside teacher admits killing popular biker in crash near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside teacher admits killing popular biker in crash near Dundee

Angela Addis admitted causing the death by careless driving of Jon Marsh near Monikie.

By Paul Malik
Angela Addis caused by careless driving the death of Jon Marsh.
Angela Addis caused by careless driving the death of Jon Marsh.

A Tayside teacher has admitted causing the death of a popular Brechin biker after “carelessly” pulling out of a junction.

Jonathan “Jon” Marsh was killed after becoming trapped under the wheels of Angela Addis’ car in November 2022.

Mr Marsh, 48, was travelling home from a biker group meeting in Dundee when he was struck by Addis’ vehicle on the Dundee to Friockheim road, close to the village of Monikie.

Addis, 44, had been on her way to pick up her daughter when she failed to “maintain proper observations” at the junction where the B916 meets Panmure Road.

Mr Marsh took evasive action and put his motorcycle on to its side but he was trapped under the wheels of Addis’ electric MG car.

Jon Marsh
Jon Marsh who died in the crash at Monikie. Image: Supplied by Police Scotland.

She pled guilty to causing death by careless driving when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Accident described in court

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court: “At around 9.30pm on November 22, Mr Marsh was driving his motorbike home along the Dundee to Friockheim road.

“As he approached the junction with Panmure Road, the accused merged on to the road and into his path.

“He collided with the accused’s car. He died at the scene.

“It was dark, the road was wet and the weather was fine, the temperature just above freezing.

“There was not much traffic.

Jon Marsh
Jon Marsh. Image: Rejects MCC East Coast

“Mr Marsh had been at a meeting of his motorcycle club, which had met at Sportsterz bar in Dundee.

“He had not consumed any alcohol.

“The accused exited the junction.

“She pulled in front of Mr Marsh.

“He took evasive action and put his motorbike on its side.

“Mr Marsh collided with the lower front of the car and was trapped under the wheels.”

The court heard how passers-by tried to help Mr Marsh, who was unresponsive.

Addis, 45, was overheard saying by those on the scene “I could not see him”.

An ambulance was called and CPR was attempted.

Angela Addis
Angela Addis leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

Addis of Granary Wynd, Monikie, provided a negative result on the police breath test and recorded a negative drugs wipe.

She admitted causing death by careless driving on November 22 2022.

Sheriff Gregor Murray noted this was a “tragic case” and deferred sentence for criminal justice and social work reports, until December 18.

Popular charity fundraiser

Mr Marsh is survived by his wife, two sons and two grandchildren.

The court heard he kept in “good health” and had raised more than £26,000 for Maggie’s Centre in Dundee, as well as funds for the Royal Marines and RLNI.

He was described as an “expert rider” of motorbikes and had owned one for years.

Tracey and Jon Marsh
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Tracey Marsh.

Following his passing, wife Tracey paid tribute to her husband, describing him as “the kindest, most generous man anyone could ever hope to meet”.

Members of his club – Rejects MCC, East Coast – also saluted their “brother” and asked for as many bikers as possible to turn out at his funeral.

Jon Marsh funeral
Jon’s coffin leaves Arbroath. Image: Steve MacDougal/DC Thomson.

His coffin was carried by a hearse, pulled by a trike, from Arbroath to Parkgrove Crematorium.

Jon Marsh funeral
Bikers turned out in strength for the funeral. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

