Cammy Kerr testimonial: Dundee star picks top manager, team-mate and moment ahead of star-studded clash

Kerr's testimonial clash will feature appearances from a host of Dark Blues' heroes.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr is celebrating his testimonial year. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Everything Dundee have experienced as a club over the last 10 years, Cammy Kerr has been right there in the thick of it.

He’s enjoyed promotions and endured relegations, played alongside stars and hopefuls alike, and proved his worth to eight different managers along the way.

His testimonial match – against Celtic on Thursday night at Dens Park – is set to be a truly star-studded affair, with dark blue heroes Juan Sara, Fabian Caballero, Julian Speroni, and Ivano and Dario Bonetti jetting in, along with more recent stars like Charlie Adam, Gary Harkins and Paul McGowan.

Former Dundee stars Juan Sara, Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero will be part of Cammy Kerr's testimonial.
Former Dundee stars Juan Sara, Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero will be part of Cammy Kerr’s testimonial. Images: SNS

Life-long Dundee fan Kerr can’t wait to share a dressing room with his childhood heroes of the Bonetti era.

But who have been the standout figures and moments from his own decade at Dens?

Courier Sport spoke to the 28-year-old to find out.

Top manager

“The one that sticks out is John Brown,” said Kerr.

“There are snippets you take from every manager. And particularly looking back at the likes of Barry [Smith, who gave Kerr his first professional contract], Paul [Hartley] and Jazz [James McPake].

John Brown handed Cammy Kerr his Dundee debut. Image: SNS

“But with Bomber, because he gave me my first proper involvement, gave me my debut and he made me feel this level of belief… you literally would run through a brick wall for him.

“I know people say that, but it genuinely did feel like that; I’d have done anything to try to please him.

“Every week, playing for the reserves, I was giving it absolutely everything I had effort-wise and ability-wise, I was making a conscious effort to try to impress him, just so I could get nearer to that first-team.

“It was all so I could impress him because I felt he was watching. That was massive for me at the time.”

Top team-mate

“There have been so many good ones over the years but honestly, see as a technical football player, Paul McGowan is one of the best I’ve come across,” Kerr said.

“I know there are guys like Charlie Adam, whose left foot is unbelievable, Greg Stewart, another one like that, Glen Kamara, all great technical players.

Former Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan will take part in Cammy Kerr’s testimonial. Image: SNS

“But Paul McGowan would take the ball anywhere, never give the ball away, his range of passing was brilliant and he had a big influence on the players around him.

“Yes, there have been loads of different, technically brilliant players in the teams I’ve been part of, and guys like Charlie, Greg and Glen would all run him close.

“But for me, Gowser is right up there at the top for me.”

Top moment

Kerr said: “It would have to be captaining Dundee when we beat United at Dens in the League Cup [in 2017].

“I know they were in the league below at the time but to have that feeling that night… honestly, when we were coming out of the tunnel the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up.

“I’ve never felt anything like it. And to win that night – with two special goals from Bak [Faissal El-Bakhtaoiu] and Gowser [Paul McGowan] – just made it extra special.”

Tickets for Kerr’s testimonial match v Celtic on Thursday are available from Dundee FC.

Conversation