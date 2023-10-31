3 Dundee heroes announced for Cammy Kerr testimonial as Argentina flag set to fly

There will be a South American feeling to Cammy Kerr’s testimonial with three stars of the Bonetti era set to celebrate the Dundee stalwart’s decade at Dens.

Kerr’s 10 years at the club will see a match against Celtic played on Thursday, November 16.

Taking the field will be a host of Dundee players, past and present, to congratulate the 27-year-old on his long service to his boyhood club.

Returning the favour

The first three players of the past were announced today with fans favourites Julian Speroni, Juan Sara and Fabian Caballero set to take part.

Speroni played 113 times for the Dark Blues over three seasons between 2001 and 2004.

He would depart for Crystal Palace where he spent the remainder of his career, eventually retiring in 2019 after 14 years at Selhurst Park.

Dundee were the chosen opponents for Speroni’s own testimonial in 2015 with Cammy Kerr taking part.

Now Speroni is returning the favour.

And set to join him is Sara, a star striker from the turn of the century – he scored 35 times in 106 appearances between 2000 and 2004.

Caballero, meanwhile, racked up more appearances than those two with 142 between 2000 and 2005. He scored 26 times and, like the other two, made himself a firm favourite at Dens Park.

‘Cherish’

Kerr told Courier Sport: “I am really looking forward to it.

“It has been frustrating trying to get it organised just through different things.

“People at the club like Pete McEleney, Stuart Paterson and Tommy Young have been unbelievable in helping me along with my committee.

“You have so many obstacles but to finally get a game against a club like Celtic is amazing.

“I am really grateful to them for accepting and it should top off what has been a special testimonial year for me.

“The events we have done have been different and hopefully we can top it off with a memorable game.

“It is very rare for this to happen at a football club so when it comes around you have to make sure you cherish it.”

Tickets for the match on November 16 can be purchased at dundeefc.co.uk