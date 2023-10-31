3 Dundee heroes announced for Cammy Kerr testimonial as Argentina flag set to fly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee heroes announced for Cammy Kerr testimonial as Argentina flag set to fly

The 27-year-old is celebrating 10 years at Dens Park with a match against Celtic next month.

By George Cran
Former Dundee stars Juan Sara, Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero will be part of Cammy Kerr's testimonial.
Former Dundee stars Juan Sara, Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero will be part of Cammy Kerr's testimonial.

There will be a South American feeling to Cammy Kerr’s testimonial with three stars of the Bonetti era set to celebrate the Dundee stalwart’s decade at Dens.

Kerr’s 10 years at the club will see a match against Celtic played on Thursday, November 16.

Taking the field will be a host of Dundee players, past and present, to congratulate the 27-year-old on his long service to his boyhood club.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr is celebrating his testimonial year. Image: SNS

Returning the favour

The first three players of the past were announced today with fans favourites Julian Speroni, Juan Sara and Fabian Caballero set to take part.

Speroni played 113 times for the Dark Blues over three seasons between 2001 and 2004.

He would depart for Crystal Palace where he spent the remainder of his career, eventually retiring in 2019 after 14 years at Selhurst Park.

Dundee were the chosen opponents for Speroni’s own testimonial in 2015 with Cammy Kerr taking part.

Now Speroni is returning the favour.

And set to join him is Sara, a star striker from the turn of the century – he scored 35 times in 106 appearances between 2000 and 2004.

Fabian Caballero celebrates with Juan Sara in 2001.

Caballero, meanwhile, racked up more appearances than those two with 142 between 2000 and 2005. He scored 26 times and, like the other two, made himself a firm favourite at Dens Park.

‘Cherish’

Kerr told Courier Sport: “I am really looking forward to it.

“It has been frustrating trying to get it organised just through different things.

“People at the club like Pete McEleney, Stuart Paterson and Tommy Young have been unbelievable in helping me along with my committee.

Dundee players applaud Julian Speroni during his Crystal Palace testimonial. Image: David Young

“You have so many obstacles but to finally get a game against a club like Celtic is amazing.

“I am really grateful to them for accepting and it should top off what has been a special testimonial year for me.

“The events we have done have been different and hopefully we can top it off with a memorable game.

“It is very rare for this to happen at a football club so when it comes around you have to make sure you cherish it.”

Tickets for the match on November 16 can be purchased at dundeefc.co.uk

More from Dundee FC

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee v Rangers: Philippe Clement reveals Gers injury woes ahead of Dens clash
Willie Collum consults his VAR monitor before ruling out Amadou Bakayoko's 'offside' goal against Livingston. Image: SNS
Ex-referee fears VAR will stop fans going to matches after Dundee denied 'perfectly good…
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty details ambitions for Rangers test as he reveals fitness worry…
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants intimidating Dens 'to show its strength' in Rangers clash
Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee victory is a major boost but Rangers visit couldn't come at…
Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS
'Happy days' for Dundee's unlikely two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy as he admits jumping fences…
Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from late show at Livingston - turning the tables, VAR…
Dundee celebrate in front of the travelling support. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty praises Dundee travelling fans at Livingston but admits starting line-up mistake
Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty addresses Burnley feeder club link as jubilant Dundee boss hails Joe Shaughnessy's…
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates his second goal at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 0-2 Dundee: Joe Shaughnessy nets dramatic double as Dee grab crucial win at…

Conversation