St Johnstone have brought forward their December clash with Hibs.

The two teams had been due to meet each other on Saturday, December 30 but will now play a fortnight earlier on Saturday, December 16.

That weekend (when the League Cup final takes place) was a free one for both sides after Hibs lost their semi-final and the opponents Saints were due to face, Aberdeen, progressed.

After the Hibs match, the Perth team have a run of four away fixtures going into the winter break.