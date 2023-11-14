Almost half of Fife teachers have been physically abused by pupils – what is being done about it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Almost half of Fife teachers have been physically abused by pupils – what is being done about it?

Many teachers are considering leaving the profession due to the behaviour of students.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
A bullying training session
Nearly half of Fife teachers are the victims of aggressive behaviour.

More than half of Fife teachers are seriously considering leaving the profession as a result of aggression from pupils, a survey has revealed.

Almost 50% of those who took part said they had experienced physical abuse from students in the past year.

And almost all were the victims of verbal abuse.

A total of 358 Scottish teachers answered the NASUWT union survey, including 62 from Fife.

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official for Scotland, says the snapshot survey confirms pupil violence and behaviour is getting worse.

And it has worsened since the Covid lockdown.

He added: “The figures we’ve shared are certainly the worst that we have ever seen.

“The urgency in getting it addressed properly is immediate.”

What does the survey say?

The survey shows 45% of Fife teachers experienced physical abuse or violence from pupils in the last year, compared to 39% across Scotland, and of those:

  • 47% were shoved or barged
  • 16% were hit or punched
  • 11% were kicked
  • 8% were spat at
  • 5% were head-butted

In addition, 97% of teachers in Fife say they have experienced verbal abuse from pupils.

Backchat and rudeness are the most common verbal issues, but 95% of teachers in Fife reported being sworn at by students.

Meanwhile, more than three quarters of Fife respondents claim their school culture perpetuates the belief that poor student behaviour is just part of the job and should be expected.

And most say they don’t have the resources, support or knowledge to meet the behaviour needs of pupils.

What is Fife Council’s response?

Mr Corbett met Fife Council leader David Ross to discuss the survey results.

And he said: “We’re looking for clear guidance for schools, headteachers, and teachers themselves about what is and what is not acceptable, how things should be reported and how things should be followed up.”

Mr Ross called it a “positive” meeting.

Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross heard many teachers want to leave due to pupil behaviour. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“We know teachers and school communities across Scotland are concerned… and it’s something we’re taking very seriously”, he said.

“Mr Corbett was clear the work already being undertaken across Fife, in response to these challenges, is very much in line with what would be expected by the union.”

He continued: “It was recognised Fife has developed a robust system to report and record incidents in order that the appropriate policies can be put in place to support our staff, pupils and families.

“We were advised this is not the same across all local authorities.”

‘No easy answer but safety is the priority’

“The welfare and wellbeing of everyone in our schools is our first priority.

“And all our schools place the importance of relationships at the centre of what they do.

“Learning about positive relationships is something that begins at home and our parents and carers have a key role to play in this too.

“Any form of violence towards teachers and pupils is unacceptable.

“And we’re committed to safe working practices and training for our staff.”

Mr Ross said Fife Council focuses on de-escalating situations and promoting positive behaviour.

He stated: “The safety and wellbeing of all our children and staff is a priority.

“Unfortunately there is no easy answer to these problems being experienced not only in Fife but across Scotland.”

More from Fife

The Zutons will perform in Dunfermline and Dundee
Valerie hitmakers The Zutons announce Dundee and Dunfermline shows
Nearly half of Fife teachers are the victims of aggressive behaviour.
Fife education chiefs pledge specific action to tackle Levenmouth Academy bullying issue
Nearly half of Fife teachers are the victims of aggressive behaviour.
Hapless eBay seller from Fife tried to shift £50,000 of stolen GPS trackers using…
Former Fife Council carer Diane Rodger.
Fife carer who stole gift cards from vulnerable service user struck off by watchdog
Nearly half of Fife teachers are the victims of aggressive behaviour.
Pupil support assistant fractured officer's finger after drunkenly removing clothing in Fife  
Nearly half of Fife teachers are the victims of aggressive behaviour.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped
A92 between Kilmany and Rathillet
Large pothole damages 'over 20' vehicles on A92 in Fife
Nearly half of Fife teachers are the victims of aggressive behaviour.
Final chance to see Scotties By The Sea sculptures as St Andrews hosts farewell…
The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
Fresh bid to move Glenrothes Poundstretcher into former trampoline park
bus attacks Fife
Evening bus service pulled from Dunfermline neighbourhood after vehicles pelted with objects

Conversation