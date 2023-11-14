‘Four weeks and counting’: Why do Storm Babet flooding victims in Brechin still not have answers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Four weeks and counting’: Why do Storm Babet flooding victims in Brechin still not have answers?

The Scottish Government faced pressure at Holyrood after we revealed a special taskforce had yet to meet despite pleas for urgent help.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
First Minister Humza Yousaf visiting Brechin last month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf visiting Brechin last month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The SNP Government has been told to hurry up and get support to communities in Brechin and communities across the north-east devastated by Storm Babet and facing Christmas out of their homes.

It has been almost four weeks since parts of Angus, Perthshire, Aberdeen and  Aberdeenshire were battered by several days of extreme rainfall and strong winds.

Hundreds of families now face an anxious wait to return to their homes. Some fear they could be displaced for months while businesses worry they will lose thousands of pounds.

Government minister Tom Arthur was asked in Holyrood on Tuesday to say exactly what support available.

It comes after we revealed a government taskforce set up to help flood-hit areas recover has never met and no additional funding has yet been identified.

‘Massive repair bills’

Speaking at Holyrood, North East MSP Tess White highlighted the scale of the devastation in Brechin and criticised the time taken for the taskforce to meet.

She said: “In the town, 60 council houses and 20 housing association homes need major repairs, 45 static caravans and park homes have been damaged, while countless owner-occupiers in Brechin, Finavon and Tannadice are facing massive repairs bills.

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to Kim Clark as he looks at water damage in her house during a visit to Brechin. Image: PA.

“Businesses such as Brechin Castle Centre are losing as much as £100,000. Meanwhile, Angus Council is scraping the barrel from its own reserves.”

The storm is expected to be one of the costliest weather events in Scotland’s history.

When will taskforce meet?

First Minister Humza Yousaf pledged to work “hand in glove” with local councils to assess what support is required during a visit to Brechin last month.

But almost four weeks on, no specific details of additional funding from the Scottish Government have materialised.

On the time taken for the government taskforce to meet, Mr Arthur said ministers had “already met” outside of the taskforce to discuss how they can further support the recovery.

He added: “The first meeting of the ministerial taskforce taking place on Thursday will seek to encourage co-operation between local recovery groups and co-ordinate Scottish Government actions where they may support local-led recovery efforts.”

The SNP minister said the government will be “there for the long haul” and is working with local councils to “ensure the support that is required is clearly identified”.

River Street, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid.

The Scottish Government activated the Bellwin Scheme on October 24. The scheme provides additional revenue support to local councils to assist with immediate and unforeseen costs in dealing with the aftermath of emergency incidents.

It is not intended to fund longer term repairs or costs and only kicks in after councils have passed a “threshold” of spending.

The Scottish Government had already made £42 million per year available to local authorities to invest in flood risk management actions.

It has also committed an additional £150m over this parliamentary session.

More from Politics

Then-home secretary Suella Braverman disembarking her plane as she arrives at Kigali International Airport for her visit to Rwanda in July (PA)
What is the ECHR and how does it relate to the Rwanda migrants policy?
The Ferguson Marine shipyard paid bonuses to some senior staff without Scottish Government approval, a report has revealed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shipyard building delayed ferries paid bonuses ‘without government approval’
Suella Braverman said Rishi Sunak had failed to keep pledges made to her in an alleged backroom pact (Phil Noble/PA)
Braverman suggests she struck deal with Sunak to help him become PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he hosts a policing roundtable at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Thursday October 12, 2023.
Braverman accuses ‘weak’ Sunak of betrayal as Tories ‘running out of time’
Suella Braverman declared political war on Rishi Sunak with an excoriating letter (Joe Giddens/PA)
Braverman blasts Sunak’s ‘magical thinking’ before Supreme Court Rwanda ruling
There have been suggestions that ministers could give police greater powers to tackle protests following the clashes over the weekend (PA)
Sunak meets Metropolitan Police chief in wake of Armistice Day unrest
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has seen splits in his party over the Israel-Hamas war (Jacob King/PA)
Labour to put party position on Israel-Hamas conflict to potential vote
Last year, fewer than one in 10 employers reported using AI in recruitment (PA)
Rise in employers using AI to help recruit university graduates – survey
Mrs Braverman aimed a broadside at the Prime Minister (PA)
Braverman fires parting broadside at Sunak after sacking
Labour MP Alistair Strathern (Joe Giddens/PA)
New Mid Beds MP promises to continue Nadine Dorries’ ‘opposition’ to Government

Conversation