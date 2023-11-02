97-year-old Buick comes ‘home’ to Angus birthplace of US car giant’s founding figure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
97-year-old Buick comes ‘home’ to Angus birthplace of US car giant’s founding figure

Retired police Chief Inspector and classic car enthusiast Brian Rennie only learned of the Buick name's Arbroath origins when he lined up a move to the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
Brian Rennie at the wheel of the 1926 Buick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brian Rennie at the wheel of the 1926 Buick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A rare 1920s Buick has completed a remarkable journey ‘home’ to Angus and the birthplace of the American motor giant’s founding father.

David Dunbar Buick was just two years old when his family crossed the Atlantic from Arbroath to begin a new life in Detroit, Michigan.

It was the beginning of a journey which led to the formation of the Buick Motor Company under the Red Lichtie with a talent for engineering.

1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
The Buick convertible carried couples to their wedding. Image: Jacqui Rennie

Buick would eventually become the cornerstone of the General Motors automotive empire.

But the retired policeman owner of the 97-year-old Buick Master Six had no idea of the car’s connection to the town when he was eyeing up a house in Arbroath.

Estate agent’s tip on town’s famous tie

It was only when Brian Rennie asked a local estate agent to measure the garage to make sure the stunning convertible would fit that he learned of the link to the legendary name.

And the 1926 beauty is now tucked safely in the garage of a former sailmaker’s house after travels which took it from Canada, to Australia and, finally, Angus.

Brian, 62, a former Chief Inspector with Central Scotland Police, moved to Arbroath with wife Jacqui last December.

1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
Brian and his treasured Buick tucked safely in the garage of his Arbroath home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
The famous name adorns the radiator grille. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The couple also previously spent several years in France.

But they’d no direct connection to the Angus area before falling in love with the house looking out to the North Sea.

“We have family in Aberdeenshire and Stirlingshire so Arbroath seemed a good mid-point,” said Brian.

“When we were looking at this house I asked the estate agent to measure the garage to see if it would fit.

1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
Brian hopes to spend plenty time behind the wheel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
The Master Six makes it ‘home’ to Arbroath. Image: Jacqui Rennie

“He asked me if I was aware Buick came from Arbroath and I’d never heard that before.

“It’s a complete fluke, but it’s a great story.

“The house needed a lot of work so it has been a labour of love for the past year.

“But I’ve now got some time on my hands so I’ll spend some of that on the car.”

Dedicated car enthusiast

“I’ve had a lot of old vehicles but this one is definitely a keeper,” said Brian.

“I bought the car in 2009 a retired engineer in Frome in Somerset.

“It was originally built in Canada, exported to Australia and then found its way to the man I bought it from.

“There were three models of the Master Six – a sedan, convertible and doctor’s coupe.

“But I think this convertible is one of only two in the UK.”

1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
The Canadian-built Buick is right-hand drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Brian used the vehicle as a wedding car but the cream and green machine has been in storage for the past six years.

And it’s almost certain the Buick is the first of the marque to reside in the home town of the famous manufacturer’s founder.

“There’s been a lot of interest in it arriving here,” Brian added.

“Jacqui put a few photos of it coming off the trailer on Facebook and they’ve had around 600 likes.

“Hopefully it will get some interest in Buick going again.

1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
Brian’s pride and joy on four – wooden – wheels. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There’s a plaque in the town but it would be great to see more made of the famous connection.”

Previous plans for a statue honouring Buick never came to fruition.

And, of course, it’s not the only Angus link to a giant of the US motor industry.

A simple cottage outside Brechin is the original home of the family who gave their name to perhaps the world’s most famous motorcycle manufacturers, Harley-Davidson.

Buick’s sip from the cup of greatness

Buick was born in 1854, just a couple of years before the family crossed the Atlantic to begin a new life.

He left school early to follow the entrepreneurial streak which saw him become the owner of a plumbing firm he worked for after it fell on tough times.

But it was the internal combustion engine which fascinated the Scot.

In 1902, he established the Buick Manufacturing Company, with the objectives of marketing engines to other car companies and manufacturing his own.

But Buick soon ran out of cash, with just one car to show for his work.

He raised more money, but again hit financial trouble.

1926 Buick comes 'home' to Arbroath.
David Dunbar Buick’s name became famed across the US. Image: DC Thomson

In 1906, Buick left company he had founded, with only one share of the company in his possession.

The then president of Buick, William C. Durant, bought that single share for $100,000 – the equivalent of $3.3million in 2022.

Buick tried to return to the automotive business with a car named the Dunbar.

But he failed again.

The man whose named graced so many of the US car industry’s famous models died virtually broke, of colon cancer, in 1929, aged 74.

US commentator Theodore F. McManus noted: “Fame beckoned to David Buick. He sipped from the cup of greatness, and then spilled what it held.”

Conversation