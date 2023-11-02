Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation

Scott Gall will have been convicted nearly a year before his latest sentencing date.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Gall.
Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court in January 2023. Image DC Thomson/Facebook.

A vicious Carnoustie rapist will not be sentenced until almost a year after he was convicted of a string of violent and sexual offences.

Scott Gall was found guilty of rape, sexual coercion, fireraising and life-endangering assaults in January.

Following a string of adjournments, Gall, 52, was due to be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

However, the former soldier’s case was adjourned again until January 8 for an evidential hearing to take place.

PTSD investigation

Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson explained “some concern” existed in the report by a consultant forensic clinical psychologist, named as Professor McPherson, prepared after Gall’s conviction.

He said: “Another matter which was raised was in relation to the potential for Mr Gall to have been suffering from PTSD.

“That’s something Professor McPherson appears to have some concern about.

“That’s about the highest I can put it.”

Next year, the court will hear evidence from Professor McPherson and a risk assessor after a medical report has been finalised.

Gall has been remanded since November 27 2019, the day after setting fire to a house in Carnoustie.

Carnoustie rapist’s multiple crimes

Gall was convicted of nine charges after an eight-day trial at the High Court in Dundee.

A jury unanimously agreed he raped a woman on various occasions over a nine-year period.

Gall was also convicted of coercing the woman into sexual activity with other men.

He was later charged with attempted murder after barging into a house in Carnoustie, assaulting the homeowner and torching the property.

Gall’s catalogue of abuse happened at multiple locations, including Monikie Park, Monifieth Premier Inn, the Broxden Travelodge in Perth, Jolly’s Hotel in Broughty Ferry and Camperdown Park.

On some occasions, he recorded the sexual activity or had it recorded on his behalf.

On November 26 2019, Gall set fire to a house in Carnoustie, after barging in and assaulting the 65-year-old woman who lived there, who has since died.

Gall poured petrol over a carpet and ignited it, causing the house to catch fire.

He had also repeatedly assaulted another woman in the town between 2002 and 2004.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after conviction.

