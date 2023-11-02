Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation

A vicious Carnoustie rapist will not be sentenced until almost a year after he was convicted of a string of violent and sexual offences.

Scott Gall was found guilty of rape, sexual coercion, fireraising and life-endangering assaults in January.

Following a string of adjournments, Gall, 52, was due to be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

However, the former soldier’s case was adjourned again until January 8 for an evidential hearing to take place.

PTSD investigation

Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson explained “some concern” existed in the report by a consultant forensic clinical psychologist, named as Professor McPherson, prepared after Gall’s conviction.

He said: “Another matter which was raised was in relation to the potential for Mr Gall to have been suffering from PTSD.

“That’s something Professor McPherson appears to have some concern about.

“That’s about the highest I can put it.”

Next year, the court will hear evidence from Professor McPherson and a risk assessor after a medical report has been finalised.

Gall has been remanded since November 27 2019, the day after setting fire to a house in Carnoustie.

Carnoustie rapist’s multiple crimes

Gall was convicted of nine charges after an eight-day trial at the High Court in Dundee.

A jury unanimously agreed he raped a woman on various occasions over a nine-year period.

Gall was also convicted of coercing the woman into sexual activity with other men.

He was later charged with attempted murder after barging into a house in Carnoustie, assaulting the homeowner and torching the property.

Gall’s catalogue of abuse happened at multiple locations, including Monikie Park, Monifieth Premier Inn, the Broxden Travelodge in Perth, Jolly’s Hotel in Broughty Ferry and Camperdown Park.

On some occasions, he recorded the sexual activity or had it recorded on his behalf.

On November 26 2019, Gall set fire to a house in Carnoustie, after barging in and assaulting the 65-year-old woman who lived there, who has since died.

Gall poured petrol over a carpet and ignited it, causing the house to catch fire.

He had also repeatedly assaulted another woman in the town between 2002 and 2004.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after conviction.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.