St Johnstone star Drey Wright signs new contract and sets sights on making up for lost time

Craig Levein's squad for next season is taking shape.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone star Drey Wright.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

Drey Wright wants to “make up for lost time” after signing a new St Johnstone contract.

The 29-year-old missed a big chunk of last season with a knee injury but returned for the run-in to help keep Saints in the Premiership.

Now, after extending his stay at McDiarmid Park by another year, he intends to sustain the sort of form that made him Perth player of the year in 2023.

“I’m really happy to get things sorted here and I am looking forward to making up for some lost time,” said the former Hibs player.

Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“I think I was improving with every game towards the end of the season and thankfully I was able to help get the job done.

“Hopefully now, with a full pre-season, the improvement can continue and I can contribute a lot more in the upcoming season.

“Pre-season will be hard graft as ever but that is needed to give ourselves the best chance of success in the cup games and in the league.”

‘Home’

Wright, who is in his second spell with the club, added: “It’s my fifth year at Saints so it’s starting to feel like home.

“I enjoy coming in every day and I’ve made a lot of friends.

“After some really positive discussions with the manager and Andy Kirk, I’m really looking forward to my next year here.”

Drey Wright with Craig Levein.
Drey Wright with Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Manager, Craig Levein, said: “We are delighted to extend Drey’s contract at McDiarmid Park.

“Drey has been a big part of the club for a number of years now and he will continue to play an important role going forward.

“Drey was left frustrated with injury for most of last season, but he showed his importance at the end of the campaign. He was a significant player for us and we are now excited to get back to work with him during pre-season.”

Cammy MacPherson, Sven Sprangler and Graham Carey have also signed one-year contracts, while striker Uche Ikpeazu has arrived on a two-year deal.

