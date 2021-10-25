Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts dubs Dylan Levitt ‘a joy to watch’ as Dundee United boss hails ‘top-level’ Manchester United loan star

By Alan Temple
October 25 2021, 12.30pm Updated: October 25 2021, 4.57pm
All-round display: Levitt
Dundee United boss Thomas Courts has lavished praise on ‘top-level’ Dylan Levitt.

The on-loan Manchester United playmaker turned in a terrific showing in Saturday’s gutsy 2-1 triumph over Motherwell, showing laudable dig and determination to accompany his undoubted guile.

Despite operating in the engine room during a boisterous battle, Levitt made 51 passes — more than any other player on the pitch — with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

The Wales internationalist also regained possession ten times, more than any other United player on the pitch; illustrating a different side of his game.

Effective: Levitt

And Courts was dazzled by the display.

“Dylan is a top young player, his technical quality is top-level,” said Courts.

“The key thing for us is to make sure we keep pushing him.

“We want to challenge Dylan because he’s here to develop himself — and for us to evolve the way we want to play.

“He was a joy to watch.”

Depth perception

Courts, meanwhile, believes United are benefitting from increased depth and competition as they enjoy a six-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Declan Glass was an unused substitute at the weekend after starring against Hibs the prior week.

Louis Appere was singled out for plaudits after climbing from the bench in the showdown with the Steelmen.

Logan Chalmers has been in the match-day squad of late.

‘Outstanding’: Appere

With new signing Max Biamou and promising duo Flo Hoti and Kerr Smith also pushing for more minutes, Courts believes the best is yet to come at Tannadice this term.

“I feel there’s depth in the squad,” Courts continued. “Louis [Appere] was outstanding when he came on — he gave us a focal point, power and presence. Declan Glass, we’ve managed back.

“We are 100 per cent committed to them and they are all buying in.

“There is lots more to come. I think we recognise it’s a really big week as we end the quarter. Livi on Wednesday, then St Johnstone, are two mammoth games and we need to be ready for them.”

