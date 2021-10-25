Tam Courts dubs Dylan Levitt ‘a joy to watch’ as Dundee United boss hails ‘top-level’ Manchester United loan star

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts has lavished praise on ‘top-level’ Dylan Levitt.

The on-loan Manchester United playmaker turned in a terrific showing in Saturday’s gutsy 2-1 triumph over Motherwell, showing laudable dig and determination to accompany his undoubted guile.

Despite operating in the engine room during a boisterous battle, Levitt made 51 passes — more than any other player on the pitch — with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

The Wales internationalist also regained possession ten times, more than any other United player on the pitch; illustrating a different side of his game.

And Courts was dazzled by the display.

“Dylan is a top young player, his technical quality is top-level,” said Courts.

“The key thing for us is to make sure we keep pushing him.

“We want to challenge Dylan because he’s here to develop himself — and for us to evolve the way we want to play.

“He was a joy to watch.”

Depth perception

Courts, meanwhile, believes United are benefitting from increased depth and competition as they enjoy a six-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Declan Glass was an unused substitute at the weekend after starring against Hibs the prior week.

Louis Appere was singled out for plaudits after climbing from the bench in the showdown with the Steelmen.

Logan Chalmers has been in the match-day squad of late.

With new signing Max Biamou and promising duo Flo Hoti and Kerr Smith also pushing for more minutes, Courts believes the best is yet to come at Tannadice this term.

“I feel there’s depth in the squad,” Courts continued. “Louis [Appere] was outstanding when he came on — he gave us a focal point, power and presence. Declan Glass, we’ve managed back.

“We are 100 per cent committed to them and they are all buying in.

“There is lots more to come. I think we recognise it’s a really big week as we end the quarter. Livi on Wednesday, then St Johnstone, are two mammoth games and we need to be ready for them.”