Home Sport Football Dundee United

Max Biamou: Dundee United supporters’ serenade was music to my ears

By Alan Temple
October 22 2021, 12.30pm
Delight: Biamou
Delight: Biamou

Max Biamou insists the serenade he received from Dundee United supporters was music to his ears.

The towering Frenchman made his United debut last Saturday, entering the fray as an 80th-minute substitute during a sensational 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.

It was the first time the former Coventry City favourite had played in front of fans in 20 months.

And Biamou is adamant the vocal backing he was given by the travelling faithful — even during his warm-up — made the occasion even more special.

“As soon as I started to warm-up, the fans started to sing a song about me so I really enjoyed that and I was very happy,” beamed Biamou.

Getting upto speed: Biamou

“I know I have to do my best and that is why I am here; to bring something different.

“I think they [supporters] will be happy with me in the end.

“[Hibs] was my first game since May and, before that, I hadn’t played in front of fans since before lockdown.

“So I was very excited at the beginning and it was a good moment and a big win.

“Even although I only played 10 minutes, they were very good minutes!”

Hard graft

Biamou featured in a 3-1 victory for United in a bounce game against Raith Rovers on Tuesday.

That outing at Stark’s Park ensured the 30-year-old got even more valuable minutes in his legs — but he has vowed to remain patient in his bid to break into the United starting line-up.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Motherwell, Biamou told DUTV: “I have only done two weeks of training sessions with my new teammates so I need to be patient.

“I definitely know my time will come but I just want the best for the team and the most important thing is that we win the game. Whether I can help the team for 10, 20 minutes or maybe more? I will be happy.”

Max Biamou: ’94’ reasons why I’m keen to become a Dundee United hero

