Frankie Musonda suffers Raith Rovers injury set-back as John McGlynn details Dundee United bounce game

By Alan Temple
October 20 2021, 7.45am
Musonda in action
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has revealed that luckless Frankie Musonda has suffered a set-back on his road to recovery.

The popular defender was on the cusp of a comeback prior to Rovers’ recent SPFL Trust Trophy win over East Fife earlier this month.

However, he pulled out of training 48 hours before the showdown due to a quad injury.

Musonda has not featured for Raith since suffering a knee injury in April which ultimately required surgery.

While this latest issue is hopefully not a long-term one, McGlynn admits it is playing on the mind of the former Luton Town man.

“Being out for so long is starting to do Frankie’s head in,” McGlynn told Courier Sport bluntly.

“He has picked up another injury on his way back, this time to his quad. He’s not having the best of times.

Hungry for return: Musonda

“We hoped he would be on the bench against East Fife [October 9] but he had to pull out of training on the Thursday before.

“He’s been trying to get back since then — but he isn’t training with the team yet.

“When you come from a longer term injury, you pick up these wee niggly things and it’s a shame for Frankie.”

Dundee United emerge victorious

Ironically, Rovers organised a friendly this week intended to — among other purposes — allow Musonda to get 90 minutes under his belt.

However, the encounter against Dundee United went ahead at Stark’s Park regardless, with the Tannadice second string emerging 3-1 winners.

Full 90: Ethan Ross

And McGlynn is adamant it was a worthwhile exercise as he continues to run the rule over trialists.

“We played a bounce game against Dundee United on Tuesday,” added McGylnn.

“We lost 3-1 but the main thing was getting the game played, giving guys some game-time and having a look at one or two others.

Ethan Ross, Tom Lang, Blaise Riley-Snow, Greig Young and a couple of trialists all got 90 minutes, so that really ticked a few boxes for us.”

The numbers that show Raith Rovers have improved on last season as John McGlynn proves there is life after Regan Hendry and Co.

