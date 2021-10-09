Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers 3-1 East Fife: Aidan Connolly cracker lights up derby day as John McGlynn’s men progress

By Alan Temple
October 9 2021, 3.05pm Updated: October 9 2021, 3.07pm
Scorer: Connolly

Raith Rovers cruised into the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 3-1 victory over local rivals East Fife.

A breathless finale to the first-half saw Dylan Tait and Aidan Connolly ripple the net either side of a fine Scott Mercer leveller.

Matej Poplatnik climbed from the bench after the break to ensure Rovers’ progression; his third goal in two appearances.

Connolly inspiration

Ethon Varian passed up a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after 11 minutes.

East Fife goalkeeper Jude Smith spilled a Reghan Tumilty delivery into his path but the on-loan Stoke attacker could only volley over a gaping goal.

The following 20 minutes were rather underwhelming. The visitors — five points adrift at the foot of League One — were admirably resolute.

Chances: Varian

But there was a deluge of goals in the Kirkcaldy drizzle prior to the break.

Tait opened the scoring from inside the box after latching on to a loose ball, adjusting his feet and firing low beyond Smith.

The response from the Methil men was instantaneous and spectacular, with Mercer lashing a stunning drive from distance past Jamie MacDonald.

Not to be outdone, Rovers made it three goals in as many minutes as Connolly dispatched a sensational, curling free-kick into the top-corner from 25 yards.

Poacher Poplatnik

Three in two: Poplatnik

Varian nodded a Tumilty cross inches wide of the post as Rovers sought to make the game safe after the interval.

That would be the Irishman’s last action before he was withdrawn to a bleeding nose.

Nor could East Fife stem the bleeding. Varian’s replacement, Poplatnik, nodded home a third from close-range to seal the victory.

