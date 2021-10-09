Raith Rovers 3-1 East Fife: Aidan Connolly cracker lights up derby day as John McGlynn’s men progress

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers cruised into the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 3-1 victory over local rivals East Fife.

A breathless finale to the first-half saw Dylan Tait and Aidan Connolly ripple the net either side of a fine Scott Mercer leveller.

Matej Poplatnik climbed from the bench after the break to ensure Rovers’ progression; his third goal in two appearances.

Connolly inspiration

Ethon Varian passed up a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after 11 minutes.

East Fife goalkeeper Jude Smith spilled a Reghan Tumilty delivery into his path but the on-loan Stoke attacker could only volley over a gaping goal.

The following 20 minutes were rather underwhelming. The visitors — five points adrift at the foot of League One — were admirably resolute.

But there was a deluge of goals in the Kirkcaldy drizzle prior to the break.

Tait opened the scoring from inside the box after latching on to a loose ball, adjusting his feet and firing low beyond Smith.

The response from the Methil men was instantaneous and spectacular, with Mercer lashing a stunning drive from distance past Jamie MacDonald.

Not to be outdone, Rovers made it three goals in as many minutes as Connolly dispatched a sensational, curling free-kick into the top-corner from 25 yards.

Poacher Poplatnik

Varian nodded a Tumilty cross inches wide of the post as Rovers sought to make the game safe after the interval.

That would be the Irishman’s last action before he was withdrawn to a bleeding nose.

Nor could East Fife stem the bleeding. Varian’s replacement, Poplatnik, nodded home a third from close-range to seal the victory.