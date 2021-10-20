Dundee squad depth key after four Covid cases says James McPake – and he reveals whether affected players will return for Hearts trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee squad depth key after four Covid cases says James McPake – and he reveals whether affected players will return for Hearts trip

By George Cran
October 20 2021, 8.00am
Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

Dundee’s vital victory over Aberdeen at the weekend proved the benefits of squad depth in a world still affected by Covid-19.

That’s the view of Dens Park boss James McPake after he was without four first-team players for Saturday’s 2-1 win following positive tests prior to the match.

It’s not the first time this season multiple senior players have been ruled out just days before a big game for the Dark Blues.

However, a relaxing of some rules regarding close contacts and a stronger overall squad meant the absences didn’t impact the performance on the pitch.

“We’ve had a few Covid cases at the club again so we send those affected our best wishes,” McPake said.

Dundee beat Aberdeen 2-0.

“We had a few players back from injury last weekend which was key and it showed just how important squad depth is with Covid still around.

“The way we have built our squad we can deal with it a little better than before.

“It just all depends on the how many and what positions are missing.

“We’re a bit more experienced in dealing with that now but you still never know when players might get it or how it might impact the team.

“Now it has changed a little where if you are a close contact you can get tested rather than going into isolation, that’s eased things a little.

“The players affected will be back available for the weekend.

“The most important thing is the health and wellbeing of our staff, though. That’s always the over-riding thing.”

Shaun Byrne injury

With those four players returning for the weekend trip to high-flying Hearts, McPake’s options are bolstered even further.

One that will almost certainly be missing is midfielder Shaun Byrne after he was stretchered off in the closing stages of the weekend win.

His injured knee has been scanned but how long he might be out for is not yet known.

“Shaun was scanned yesterday morning,” McPake said.

Byrne gets treatment.

“We have to get a clearer picture on the full extent of the injury before we think about anything else.

“We have plenty of options in midfield if he is missing for a while.

“Shaun is a very important player for us and has been very consistent all year.

“And the club will back him whatever happens.”

 

