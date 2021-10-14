Blaise Riley-Snow signs new contract with Raith Rovers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow has penned a new contract until the end of the season.

The towering Englishman joined Rovers in the summer following a successful trial period.

Having spent the previous two-and-a-half years plying his trade in the Spanish fifth tier with Universidad Alicante and Alicante City, his initial deal was until January.

However, Riley-Snow has impressed sufficiently in his 12 appearances to earn an extension.

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport last month, Riley-Snow discussed the prospect of staying at Stark’s Park beyond January.

He said: “I already feel more at home than I did in Spain. Part of that is the language factor — but the people here are so friendly in Kirkcaldy.

“I can absolutely see my future at Raith Rovers. I’m really enjoying learning from the gaffer. His view on the game, his attention to detail and man-management are fantastic.

“I feel like I’m improving every day.”

Riley-Snow’s new contract was further good news for Raith on the day they announced the signing of Ethan Ross on a three-year deal.