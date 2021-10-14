Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blaise Riley-Snow signs new contract with Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
October 14 2021, 3.33pm
Progress: Riley-Snow
Progress: Riley-Snow

Raith Rovers midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow has penned a new contract until the end of the season.

The towering Englishman joined Rovers in the summer following a successful trial period.

Having spent the previous two-and-a-half years plying his trade in the Spanish fifth tier with Universidad Alicante and Alicante City, his initial deal was until January.

However, Riley-Snow has impressed sufficiently in his 12 appearances to earn an extension.

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport last month, Riley-Snow discussed the prospect of staying at Stark’s Park beyond January.

Riley-Snow in action against Hibs

He said: “I already feel more at home than I did in Spain. Part of that is the language factor — but the people here are so friendly in Kirkcaldy.

“I can absolutely see my future at Raith Rovers. I’m really enjoying learning from the gaffer. His view on the game, his attention to detail and man-management are fantastic.

“I feel like I’m improving every day.”

Riley-Snow’s new contract was further good news for Raith on the day they announced the signing of Ethan Ross on a three-year deal. 

Raith Rovers ace Blaise Riley-Snow: Celtic showdown with McCarthy, Turnbull and Rogic has inspired me

