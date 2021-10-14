Raith Rovers sign former Aberdeen winger after shelling out compensation fee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of former Aberdeen winger Ethan Ross.

Ross, 20, has penned a three-year contract with the Stark’s Park club after leaving Pittodrie during the close season.

Despite the former Scotland under-19 international being a free agent, Rovers agreed a five-figure development fee to cover the player’s decade with the Dons.

And boss John McGlynn thanked Aberdeen director of football operations Steven Gunn for his assistance in getting the deal over the line.

Ethan Ross officially been recalled. Here he is scoring a cracker for Raith Rovers earlier this season… get him involved! pic.twitter.com/h9F09tpB3x — Red Point of View (@ARedPOV) January 29, 2021

Rovers fought off competition from ambitious League One outfit Queen’s Park for Ross’ signature.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to capture the signing of Ethan Ross on a three year deal,” said McGlynn.

“Ethan is no stranger to Stark’s Park having been with us in the first part of last season and with Kai Fotheringham going back to Dundee Utd it was a no brainer to pursue the signing of Ethan.

“It’s another statement of the work going on at Starks Park that we could lure him here.

“I would like to thank Aberdeen FC for their help, and in particular Steven Gunn who was excellent to deal with throughout the negotiations.”

It is Ross’ second spell at Rovers, having shone on loan from Aberdeen during the 2020/21 campaign.

He also had a stint with Fife rivals Dunfermline, as well as making 12 senior appearances for the Dons.