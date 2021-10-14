Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Raith Rovers sign former Aberdeen winger after shelling out compensation fee

By Alan Temple
October 14 2021, 2.17pm Updated: October 14 2021, 2.57pm
Ross in action for Raith
Raith Rovers have completed the signing of former Aberdeen winger Ethan Ross.

Ross, 20, has penned a three-year contract with the Stark’s Park club after leaving Pittodrie during the close season.

Despite the former Scotland under-19 international being a free agent, Rovers agreed a five-figure development fee to cover the player’s decade with the Dons.

And boss John McGlynn thanked Aberdeen director of football operations Steven Gunn for his assistance in getting the deal over the line.

Rovers fought off competition from ambitious League One outfit Queen’s Park for Ross’ signature.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to capture the signing of Ethan Ross on a three year deal,” said McGlynn. 

“Ethan is no stranger to Stark’s Park having been with us in the first part of last season and with Kai Fotheringham going back to Dundee Utd it was a no brainer to pursue the signing of Ethan.

“It’s another statement of the work going on at Starks Park that we could lure him here.

“I would like to thank Aberdeen FC for their help, and in particular Steven Gunn who was excellent to deal with throughout the negotiations.”

It is Ross’ second spell at Rovers, having shone on loan from Aberdeen during the 2020/21 campaign.

He also had a stint with Fife rivals Dunfermline, as well as making 12 senior appearances for the Dons.

