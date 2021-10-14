Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers injury blow as midfielder is sidelined with broken bone – and Frankie Musonda latest

By Alan Temple
October 14 2021, 8.00am
Arnott in action at Celtic Park
Raith Rovers starlet Aaron Arnott will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a broken bone in his arm during a freak training ground incident.

The 17-year-old complained of pain after being struck awkwardly with the ball during a session on Monday.

He was subsequently sent for an X-ray after the discomfort failed to subside and the results showed a slight fracture.

Rovers and Arnott will receive clarity on the best course of treatment next week.

Midfielder Arnott has already made six appearances from the bench for Raith this term, including cameos against Livingston, Aberdeen and Celtic.

And the classy playmaker enhanced his burgeoning reputation with each outing.

However, his fine progress will be temporarily halted.

Hot prospect: Arnott

“Young Aaron Arnott broke a bone in his arm during training on Monday,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“The ball hit his wrist awkwardly and it fractured a bone.

“Aaron has been on the fringes of things but that has set him back for a few weeks.

“He only suffered the damage this week and went for initial X-rays. He will go back next week to decide on the next step.”

While Arnott drops out of the match-day squad for Saturday’s visit of Arbroath, McGlynn is ‘hopeful’ that Frankie Musonda — who can operate in midfield — will be available for selection.

The 23-year-old suffered a ‘minor set-back’ last week and sat out the visit of East Fife. However, he is making positive progress.

Musonda has not featured for the Fifers since a knee injury prematurely ended his 2020/21 campaign in April.

