Raith Rovers injury blow as midfielder is sidelined with broken bone – and Frankie Musonda latest

Raith Rovers starlet Aaron Arnott will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a broken bone in his arm during a freak training ground incident.

The 17-year-old complained of pain after being struck awkwardly with the ball during a session on Monday.

He was subsequently sent for an X-ray after the discomfort failed to subside and the results showed a slight fracture.

Rovers and Arnott will receive clarity on the best course of treatment next week.

Midfielder Arnott has already made six appearances from the bench for Raith this term, including cameos against Livingston, Aberdeen and Celtic.

And the classy playmaker enhanced his burgeoning reputation with each outing.

However, his fine progress will be temporarily halted.

“Young Aaron Arnott broke a bone in his arm during training on Monday,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“The ball hit his wrist awkwardly and it fractured a bone.

“Aaron has been on the fringes of things but that has set him back for a few weeks.

“He only suffered the damage this week and went for initial X-rays. He will go back next week to decide on the next step.”

While Arnott drops out of the match-day squad for Saturday’s visit of Arbroath, McGlynn is ‘hopeful’ that Frankie Musonda — who can operate in midfield — will be available for selection.

The 23-year-old suffered a ‘minor set-back’ last week and sat out the visit of East Fife. However, he is making positive progress.

Musonda has not featured for the Fifers since a knee injury prematurely ended his 2020/21 campaign in April.