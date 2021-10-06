Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn gives Frankie Musonda fitness update after ‘early’ return to Raith Rovers bench

By Alan Temple
October 6 2021, 5.30pm
Musonda in action
Frankie Musonda could make his long-awaited Raith Rovers return on Saturday following six months on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old was back in the match-day squad for Rovers’ stunning 3-1 victory at Kilmarnock last weekend.

However, Stark’s Park boss John McGlynn admits that was more to boost the player’s morale, rather than indicating a desire to pitch him into action at Rugby Park.

Nevertheless, Musonda has battled back manfully from a serious knee injury in April and, following another few days of training, is expected to be in contention to face East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“It’s possible Frankie could feature against East Fife,” said McGlynn, who gave his players a couple of well-earned days off this week prior to returning to business on Wednesday.

Favourite: Musonda

“It was maybe a wee bit early for him to be on the bench at Kilmarnock — but it was a boost for him.

“Although we had four games in nine days and were not training much, he was with the other group [of players] who were training virtually all the time.

“He’s continued to work exceptionally hard and — as that’s progressed from day to day — I could see that he was getting a lot stronger.

“We’ll see how he comes through training on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and if he can get some minutes; great. If not, there will be opportunities coming up.

“We’ll have a bounce game after the Arbroath match which will give him an opportunity.”

McKay minutes

Musonda’s timely return ensured McGlynn felt comfortable loaning defender Dave McKay to Edinburgh City until January.

Allied with James Keatings starting regularly for Montrose, McGlynn believes that is a win-win situation.

“Dave has been out for a long time and needed game-time,” continued McGlynn. “We knew that at some point along the line, someone would need to go out on loan.

“The [domestic loan] deadline was a little tight — we would have liked another week with Dave, in order to get Frankie back fully.

“But we felt we could take that chance.

“Dave got 90 minutes under his belt [against Cowdenbeath] last Friday night and if he continues to do that, come January we will have two more players — Dave and James Keatings — who will have played a lot of football.”

