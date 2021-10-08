Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers ace Blaise Riley-Snow: Celtic showdown with McCarthy, Turnbull and Rogic has inspired me

By Alan Temple
October 8 2021, 5.30pm Updated: October 8 2021, 6.29pm
Focus: Riley-Snow

Blaise Riley-Snow has been inspired to take his game to another level following Raith Rovers’ recent showdown with Celtic.

The towering Englishman lined up in the heart of midfield against James McCarthy, Tom Rogic and David Turnbull during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final last month.

The Hoops ran out 3-0 winners at Parkhead but Rovers did themselves proud with a gutsy display — particularly after going down to ten men following Dario Zanatta’s red card on the hour-mark.

Riley-Snow made a positive impression in the early exchanges and had a couple of super tussles with Turnbull.

Although he — like many of Rovers’ players — faded slightly after the break, it was learning curve he will cherish.

Battling: Riley-Snow

“I feel blessed that I got the opportunity to play that game,” Riley-Snow told Courier Sport.

“It was a huge learning opportunity and I feel like I understand more about what the next level really is — and what I need to do to get there.

“The speed of play is the key difference. Everything is that few steps faster. The speed of movement; of thought. It is all done more quickly.

“If you watch the game, when the ball goes out of bounds, it immediately comes back and they are working on the next phase of play. You can tell they are a well-drilled, intense side.

“I don’t think it’s impossible to reach that level but you have to be focused and driven — and that’s my goal.

“I understand that I need to keep working hard and improving to show I can do even more.”

That defeat at Celtic Park was during a hectic run of four Championship fixtures, from which Rovers claimed 10 points from a possible 12.

John McGlynn’s men are now nicely ensconced within the playoff positions.

Riley-Snow added: “Hopefully we can keep progressing and will be in better shape when we next play a team like Celtic, maybe in the Premiership next season!”

Derby day

However, attention now turns to Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy campaign and their local derby showdown with League One strugglers East Fife on Saturday.

Rovers are technically the reigning co-holders of this competition after their 2019/20 final against Inverness was cancelled due to Covid and the trophy shared.

The tournament did not take place the following year.

Riley-Snow and John McGlynn support Scotland’s national suicide prevention campaign, United to Prevent Suicide

And Riley-Snow, who joined Raith in the summer following two-and-a-half years in the Spanish fifth tier with Universidad Alicante and Alicante City, is relishing a realistic pursuit of silverware.

“I love the fact that Scotland has so many cups,” he continued. “In Spain, we only had the Copa del Rey — and we weren’t likely to reach the latter stages!

“This competition gives us a real chance to compete for a trophy and win something.

We are giving East Fife a lot of respect. We’re taking it just as seriously as every other game.

“We’ve done thorough analysis and want to keep the momentum we have built.”

