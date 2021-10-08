Dundee United: Benjamin Siegrist on reason behind Max Biamou No.94 shirt and ‘ridiculous’ Ian Harkes moment

An error occurred. Please try again.

Max Biamou is yet to make his mark in training for Dundee United.

But Benjamin Siegrist has already got to the bottom of the Frenchman’s unique choice of squad number.

Biamou, 30, will wear 94 on his back — a move that will endear him to United fans who still treasure the memory of their Scottish Cup triumph in 1994.

However, as Siegrist confirmed, Biamou is paying tribute to his birthplace of Créteil on the outskirts of Paris; within arrondissement 94.

“Max has joined in a little bit and got to know everyone — but hasn’t just come in, gone up front and started shooting,” smiled Siegrist.

“He needs to do his fitness stuff which — I suppose — is important.

“I’m not sure if people realise this, but when a player comes in they don’t just train. He has to go through [performance manager] Kyler Burns’ strength squares and 1KM runs and all that.

“But I asked him straight away in training: ‘Why number 94’ and he said it’s where he is from.”

Biamou has penned a deal until the end of the current campaign and has already been tipped to shine by his former Coventry City teammate Jack Grimmer.

With Marc McNulty facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, his arrival is timely.

“It’s good to get someone in,” continued Siegrist. “With Sparky [Marc McNulty] going down, we are a man short up there and needed someone. Luckily we got Max in.”

The Matrix

Siegrist was speaking to presenter Ally Heather and former Dundee United favourite Sean Dillon on ‘Wednesday night at the Club’.

And he lavished praise on the newly-crowned cinch Premiership player of the month Ian Harkes.

The American midfielder notched a spectacular winner in United’s 1-0 Dundee derby victory before his ‘Matrix’ header secured a share of the spoils at Celtic Park.

Yet, that is nothing compared to the flicks and tricks he is producing at their St Andrew’s training base.

Here was the big goal from Ian Harkes on Saturday at Celtic Park. Good stuff from Dundee United and their American midfielder pic.twitter.com/aKBxj2cZKk — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) September 27, 2021

“I don’t know how he scored that header against Celtic,” continued Siegrist. “It was unreal. It was like Matrix-style!

“He did something ridiculous in training [on Wednesday]. It’s not even funny now.

“He flip-flapped a defender, within space, and then got a shot at goal away.

“The whole session just stopped and went ‘woah, what did you just do?’ It was unreal. It’s great to see.

“He is just on fire.”

Captain Benji

Meanwhile, Siegrist offered an insight into his captaincy style after recently taking the armband in the absence of Mark Reynolds.

“I’m not really the most vocal guy,” he continued. “Of course, with my position, they need me to give information about what they are supposed to be doing.

“But, it’s a joint effort at half-time and things like that.

“It’s not about me giving inspirational talks; I try to lead by example.

“I’m not sure the boys listen to me at all!”