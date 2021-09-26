Celtic 1 Dundee United 1: Outstanding United claim first point at Celtic Park in eight years as derby day hero Ian Harkes strikes again

Ian Harkes scored Dundee United’s first goal at Celtic Park in seven years as the Tannadice side earned a richly-deserved draw in Glasgow.

Derby hero Harkes beat Celtic keeper Joe Hart with a diving header as United got their first point away to the Glasgow giants since 2013.

And had United gone onto earn their first victory away to Celtic since 1992, no-one could have any complaints.

They were outstanding in every department.

That 45-game winless run stretched back to Boxing Day in 1992. That day a Duncan Ferguson effort helped United to a 1-0 success.

United also hadn’t beaten Celtic in 12 games – since a 2-1 win at Tannadice in December 2014.

But records are there to be broken and Tam Courts masterminded United’s win over Rangers in August to end the champions’ 41-game unbeaten run.

Teenager Kerr Smith given start at Celtic

Once again, Tam Courts made some incredibly brave team selection calls.

With Charlie Mulgrew, 16-year-old Kerr Smith started in defence. Ilmari Niskanen came back into the United starting XI to replace the crocked Marc McNulty.

Kieran Freeman – who impressed in the 3-1 midweek defeat to Hibernian – retained his place.

Dundee United make quick response after early Celtic goal

Dundee United started brightly, with Peter Pawlett particularly impressive early on.

Celtic had the first chance with Benjamin Siegrist turning round a Josip Juranvovic strike.

But the Swiss keeper was beaten in 16 minutes as Joao Jota’s cross was met by Abada who headed Celtic in front.

The response from United was instant as they drew level with Celtic within 90 seconds.

A perfectly-weighted Niskanen cross was met by derby hero Harkes to head in the leveller.

With United fans locked out of the game there was a eerie silence around Celtic Park as Harkes scored.

United were superbly well-organised and pressed Celtic high up the pitch to force mistakes.

At the other end, Siegrist and the United defence looked secure.

But they survived a late first-half scare as David Turnbull cracked a drive off the bar from 25 yards.

HT CELTIC 1-1 UNITED An encouraging performance so far as we head into the break level with the Hoops through Ian Harkes' powerful 18th minute header pic.twitter.com/eTXmnN9LLu — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 26, 2021

United make impressive start to second half

Dundee United continued their high-pressing game in the second period.

Their short, sharp passing from was cutting Celtic open and they had chances to go in front.

Smith headed over a Pawlett corner and Niskanen curled a 20-yarder wide.

Levitt even tried, unsuccessfully, to lob Joe Hart from inside his own half after dispossessing Ismaila Soro.

Rogic and Jota both hit the bar late on for Celtic but United held on.

Celtic v Dundee United teams

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Juranovic (Montgomery 24), Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, McCarthy (Soro 46), Turnbull, Rogic, Jota, Ajeti, Abada. Subs not used: Bain; Scales, Bitton, Welsh, Moffat.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Freeman, McMann, Edwards, Smith, Levitt, Fuchs, Harkes, Pawlett (Appere 79), Clark, Niskanen (Sporle 64). Subs not used: Carson; Reynolds, Chalmers, Hoti, Mochrie.

Referee – Kevin Clancy