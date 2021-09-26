Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic 1 Dundee United 1: Outstanding United claim first point at Celtic Park in eight years as derby day hero Ian Harkes strikes again

By Ewan Smith
September 26 2021, 4.53pm
Ian Harkes headed Dundee United level with a stunning breakaway goal at Celtic Park
Ian Harkes headed Dundee United level with a stunning breakaway goal at Celtic Park

Ian Harkes scored Dundee United’s first goal at Celtic Park in seven years as the Tannadice side earned a richly-deserved draw in Glasgow.

Derby hero Harkes beat Celtic keeper Joe Hart with a diving header as United got their first point away to the Glasgow giants since 2013.

And had United gone onto earn their first victory away to Celtic since 1992, no-one could have any complaints.

They were outstanding in every department.

Dundee United hadn’t won at Celtic Park since 1992 ahead of Sunday’s meeting

That 45-game winless run stretched back to Boxing Day in 1992. That day a Duncan Ferguson effort helped United to a 1-0 success.

United also hadn’t beaten Celtic in 12 games – since a 2-1 win at Tannadice in December 2014.

But records are there to be broken and Tam Courts masterminded United’s win over Rangers in August to end the champions’ 41-game unbeaten run.

Teenager Kerr Smith given start at Celtic

Kerr Smith started for Dundee United at Celtic

Once again, Tam Courts made some incredibly brave team selection calls.

With Charlie Mulgrew, 16-year-old Kerr Smith started in defence. Ilmari Niskanen came back into the United starting XI to replace the crocked Marc McNulty.

Kieran Freeman – who impressed in the 3-1 midweek defeat to Hibernian – retained his place.

Dundee United make quick response after early Celtic goal

Ian Harkes celebrates his equaliser for Dundee United at Celtic

Dundee United started brightly, with Peter Pawlett particularly impressive early on.

Celtic had the first chance with Benjamin Siegrist turning round a Josip Juranvovic strike.

But the Swiss keeper was beaten in 16 minutes as Joao Jota’s cross was met by Abada who headed Celtic in front.

The response from United was instant as they drew level with Celtic within 90 seconds.

A perfectly-weighted Niskanen cross was met by derby hero Harkes to head in the leveller.

Harkes headed United level at Celtic

With United fans locked out of the game there was a eerie silence around Celtic Park as Harkes scored.

United were superbly well-organised and pressed Celtic high up the pitch to force mistakes.

At the other end, Siegrist and the United defence looked secure.

But they survived a late first-half scare as David Turnbull cracked a drive off the bar from 25 yards.

United make impressive start to second half

Dundee United continued their high-pressing game in the second period.

Their short, sharp passing from was cutting Celtic open and they had chances to go in front.

Smith headed over a Pawlett corner and Niskanen curled a 20-yarder wide.

Levitt even tried, unsuccessfully, to lob Joe Hart from inside his own half after dispossessing Ismaila Soro.

Rogic and Jota both hit the bar late on for Celtic but United held on.

Celtic v Dundee United teams

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Juranovic (Montgomery 24), Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, McCarthy (Soro 46), Turnbull, Rogic, Jota, Ajeti, Abada. Subs not used: Bain; Scales, Bitton, Welsh, Moffat.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Freeman, McMann, Edwards, Smith, Levitt, Fuchs, Harkes, Pawlett (Appere 79), Clark, Niskanen (Sporle 64). Subs not used: Carson; Reynolds, Chalmers, Hoti, Mochrie.

Referee – Kevin Clancy

 

 

Kieran Freeman will ‘never take football for granted’ as Dundee United kid overcomes THREE-YEAR injury hell to face Celtic

 

