Man taken to hospital after crash on M90 near Queensferry Crossing

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the M90 south of the Queensferry Crossing.

Drivers heading from Fife to Edinburgh are facing delays after the incident.

Police were called to the scene on the southbound side of the road at around 4.45pm on Friday.

Images shared on social media showed a car blocking both lanes on the dual carriageway, near junction one, while facing into oncoming traffic.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 18:00#M90 RTC RTC – lane 2 of 2 closed on the M90 southbound after J1 Scotstoun. Traffic queuing back to the Queensferry Crossing. Police & TRISS on scene.@SETRunkroads #edintravel pic.twitter.com/JexHIcEAFb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 8, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Friday, officers were called to the M90 southbound near junction one, following a report of a single-car crash.

“One man has been taken to hospital for treatment and the road is partially blocked as recovery is arranged.”