Police in Scotland to get new ID cards with better security in wake of Sarah Everard’s death

By Matteo Bell
October 8 2021, 6.17pm Updated: October 8 2021, 7.41pm
Police in Scotland will be given improved ID badges.

Police in Scotland are to be given new ID cards with additional security features – as the drive to improve public trust in officers continues.

The cards have been months in development, but are being introduced in the coming weeks in the wake of Sarah Everard’s killing at the hands of a serving officer in London.

They will feature a number of authenticity markers, including the Police Scotland logo, a hologram and the signature of Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

Police Scotland is also encouraging officers to provide a clear and up-to-date photograph for the cards – with images more than 10 years old being scrapped and replaced.

Bid to build public confidence in police

It comes a week after Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in jail for using his police ID and handcuffs to kidnap 33-year-old Sarah, before raping and murdering her.

It has led to questions about public confidence in the police and officers misusing their positions of trust.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “The provision of new warrant and authorisation cards is an important opportunity to ensure identification includes clear, up to date, images of officers and staff.

“The new identification also includes enhanced security features which makes it harder to replicate.

Police Scotland<br />Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor.

“Officers work all across Scotland, every minute of every day to help people and will approach any member of the public who appears distressed or vulnerable, to offer support and assistance.

“The onus is on policing to build and maintain the public confidence and consent critical to our legitimacy and our ability to keep our communities and citizens safe.

“Officers will always carry identification and will be happy to provide further reassurance about who they are and their reason for speaking with someone if requested, including through the new verification process introduced on October 2.”

Claims misogyny a ‘serious issue’ in Scottish police force

