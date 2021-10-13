John McGlynn reacts to Dylan Tait’s Hibs training schedule as Raith Rovers run rule over trialists

An error occurred. Please try again.

John McGlynn is adamant Dylan Tait’s new split training schedule will not damage Raith Rovers’ preparations.

As of Monday morning, the midfielder is adjusting to a new routine which will see him spend the first half of the week with parent club Hibernian.

The 19-year-old will then return to Rovers for Thursday and Friday sessions.

McGlynn has no qualms about the arrangement, insisting that Tait — on the books at Stark’s Park since January 2019 — knows his Raith duties sufficiently well to spend a couple of days elsewhere.

And he is delighted the youngster will get the opportunity to feel more like a Hibs player, having completed the switch on deadline day only to be immediately loaned back to the Fifers until January.

“I think it suits all parties,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“Dylan joined Hibs on deadline day but basically nothing has happened for him.

“He’s only on loan at Raith Rovers now and it’s important for Dylan’s progress that he starts to feel a part of things at Hibs; get a sense of the place and experience some little differences in training.

“It won’t do him any harm and, if anything, he’ll come back here with a wee buzz that we can benefit from.”

McGlynn added: “Dylan has been with us pretty much the entire time since Smudger [Paul Smith, assistant manager] and I came back.

“There will be nothing he doesn’t already know; no major surprises.

“So, him missing Mondays and Tuesdays is no big deal .”

‘We’ll take a look’

Meanwhile, McGlynn has confirmed that Raith are running the rule over two free agents this week after injury prematurely ended the loan spell of Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham.

“We’ve got two trialists in but that’s all it is,” added McGlynn.

“There are still loads of players out there — thousands probably — and you’ve got to try to find the right one.

“Whether they do or don’t [sign], who knows? But we’ll take a look.”