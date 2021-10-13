Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John McGlynn reacts to Dylan Tait’s Hibs training schedule as Raith Rovers run rule over trialists

By Alan Temple
October 13 2021, 8.00am
Not concerned: McGlynn
Not concerned: McGlynn

John McGlynn is adamant Dylan Tait’s new split training schedule will not damage Raith Rovers’ preparations.

As of Monday morning, the midfielder is adjusting to a new routine which will see him spend the first half of the week with parent club Hibernian.

The 19-year-old will then return to Rovers for Thursday and Friday sessions.

McGlynn has no qualms about the arrangement, insisting that Tait — on the books at Stark’s Park since January 2019 — knows his Raith duties sufficiently well to spend a couple of days elsewhere.

And he is delighted the youngster will get the opportunity to feel more like a Hibs player, having completed the switch on deadline day only to be immediately loaned back to the Fifers until January.

“I think it suits all parties,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“Dylan joined Hibs on deadline day but basically nothing has happened for him.

“He’s only on loan at Raith Rovers now and it’s important for Dylan’s progress that he starts to feel a part of things at Hibs; get a sense of the place and experience some little differences in training.

“It won’t do him any harm and, if anything, he’ll come back here with a wee buzz that we can benefit from.”

Tait in action

McGlynn added: “Dylan has been with us pretty much the entire time since Smudger [Paul Smith, assistant manager] and I came back.

“There will be nothing he doesn’t already know; no major surprises.

“So, him missing Mondays and Tuesdays is no big deal .”

‘We’ll take a look’

Meanwhile, McGlynn has confirmed that Raith are running the rule over two free agents this week after injury prematurely ended the loan spell of Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham.

“We’ve got two trialists in but that’s all it is,” added McGlynn.

“There are still loads of players out there — thousands probably — and you’ve got to try to find the right one.

“Whether they do or don’t [sign], who knows? But we’ll take a look.”

Dylan Tait reveals new Hibs training schedule as Raith Rovers loan star reflects on ‘annoying’ drought

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]