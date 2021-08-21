Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt hopes Dundee United can be springboard to Old Trafford and Wales stardom

By Sean Hamilton
August 21 2021, 10.00am
Dylan Levitt has penned a season-long loan with Dundee United.
He missed out on a trip to St Andrews with Manchester United’s first team this summer.

But Dylan Levitt wants to use the Red Devils’ summer training base as a springboard to Old Trafford and Wales glory after signing on loan with Dundee United.

The Tangerines train at the St Andrews University facility used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during their Scottish pre-season training camp.

And Wales Euro 2020 star Levitt believes the Tannadice club is the perfect platform for him to realise his Man United – and international – dreams.

“I wasn’t in St Andrews with the United first team because they didn’t play a game up here,” said the 20-year-old.

“I was training with the Under-23s and I needed to get some minutes. I played a friendly with the 23s to get some minutes.”

He added: “I’m delighted to get the deal with Dundee United over the line and start the work this week.

“As soon as they made contact, it was pretty much straightforward for me to come here.

“It is a massive club and hopefully if I get the chance I can take it and start to get a real run of games.

“It should be a big step forward in my development.

Dylan Levitt has joined Dundee United after playing nine times for Wales.

“It is a massive platform. You have seen the likes of Andy Robertson and guys like that come through (at Dundee United) and have massive careers.

“It is always inspiring.”

Levitt was part of Wales’ Euro 2020 squad earlier in the summer and already has nine caps to his name.

By shining at Tannadice, he hopes to secure his place in the Welsh set-up for the foreseeable future.

“There are World Cup qualifiers in a few weeks and hopefully I will be picked to go away with them,” said the midfielder.

“I am looking to try and play in some of those games. You need game time to remain in the Wales squad.

“Playing at the Euros was amazing, to be involved with the team and to get through the group as well.

“The morale was very high throughout the tournament. There were a few golf trips and it was a great experience.

“My best memory is probably coming on against Italy in the last few minutes.

“Even though it was only a few minutes, it’s always good to get on the pitch in a major tournament and to play for your country.

“I’ve got my strip from the match and it’s getting framed this week.”

Being part of the Wales squad has afforded Levitt the chance to train with the likes of Gareth Bale, whom he describes as “amazing”.

Gareth Bale.

But having come through the ranks at Manchester United, he has always been surrounded by talent – and he counts Jesse Lingard as his mentor.

Levitt said: “They’re all top players (at Old Trafford) and even off the pitch they’re trying to help you.

“On the pitch, they’re always speaking and trying to keep you involved with the team.

“Jessie Lingard has probably been the biggest help to me because he’s come through the academy. He knows how the academy works in terms of coming up to the first team and he’s always good with the youngsters.

“It is inspiring because they have done what it takes to get to the top level and I want to follow in their footsteps.”

