Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt hopes Dundee United can be springboard to Old Trafford and Wales stardom

He missed out on a trip to St Andrews with Manchester United’s first team this summer.

But Dylan Levitt wants to use the Red Devils’ summer training base as a springboard to Old Trafford and Wales glory after signing on loan with Dundee United.

The Tangerines train at the St Andrews University facility used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during their Scottish pre-season training camp.

And Wales Euro 2020 star Levitt believes the Tannadice club is the perfect platform for him to realise his Man United – and international – dreams.

Welcome Dylan Levitt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The 20-year-old Welsh Internationalist becomes our latest signing 🟠⚫️ Subject to International clearance, Dylan will be available for Sunday's visit to Perth https://t.co/TXw8UUuZio — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 20, 2021

“I wasn’t in St Andrews with the United first team because they didn’t play a game up here,” said the 20-year-old.

“I was training with the Under-23s and I needed to get some minutes. I played a friendly with the 23s to get some minutes.”

He added: “I’m delighted to get the deal with Dundee United over the line and start the work this week.

“As soon as they made contact, it was pretty much straightforward for me to come here.

“It is a massive club and hopefully if I get the chance I can take it and start to get a real run of games.

“It should be a big step forward in my development.

“It is a massive platform. You have seen the likes of Andy Robertson and guys like that come through (at Dundee United) and have massive careers.

“It is always inspiring.”

Levitt was part of Wales’ Euro 2020 squad earlier in the summer and already has nine caps to his name.

By shining at Tannadice, he hopes to secure his place in the Welsh set-up for the foreseeable future.

“There are World Cup qualifiers in a few weeks and hopefully I will be picked to go away with them,” said the midfielder.

“I am looking to try and play in some of those games. You need game time to remain in the Wales squad.

A fantastic opportunity for @DylanLevitt to impress — best of luck! 🤞#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 20, 2021

“Playing at the Euros was amazing, to be involved with the team and to get through the group as well.

“The morale was very high throughout the tournament. There were a few golf trips and it was a great experience.

“My best memory is probably coming on against Italy in the last few minutes.

“Even though it was only a few minutes, it’s always good to get on the pitch in a major tournament and to play for your country.

“I’ve got my strip from the match and it’s getting framed this week.”

Being part of the Wales squad has afforded Levitt the chance to train with the likes of Gareth Bale, whom he describes as “amazing”.

But having come through the ranks at Manchester United, he has always been surrounded by talent – and he counts Jesse Lingard as his mentor.

Levitt said: “They’re all top players (at Old Trafford) and even off the pitch they’re trying to help you.

“On the pitch, they’re always speaking and trying to keep you involved with the team.

“Jessie Lingard has probably been the biggest help to me because he’s come through the academy. He knows how the academy works in terms of coming up to the first team and he’s always good with the youngsters.

“It is inspiring because they have done what it takes to get to the top level and I want to follow in their footsteps.”