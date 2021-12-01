Fears Leslie will be swamped by 1,200 new houses as fourth major planning application lodged

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife community is protesting amid fears it is about to be swamped by more than 1,200 new houses.

People in Leslie object to plans for 44 affordable homes on a greenbelt, next to the village cemetery.

The Kinross Road application by Kingdom Housing Association is the fourth major development proposed for the area.

It is in addition to plans for a separate 350-house development at the community’s southern edge.

And it follows the approval of a further 850 homes at the former Tullis Russell papermill site in Glenrothes, just three miles away.

Meanwhile, work is already under way on another 36 flats in the grounds of the old Leslie House.

Residents fear the cumulative impact of the four developments could prove devastating for the historic village.

They say health and education services, traffic, parking and the environment are already under strain.

And Leslie woman Sarah Patrick added: “The latest proposed housing development would only add to this crisis and cause stress to the families who move there.”

Leslie planning application ‘ill-considered’

A recent freedom of information request revealed Leslie Nursery has a large waiting list, with applications at 131% of capacity.

“Kids who live just streets away from Leslie Nursery, even those with siblings attending the nursery or school, can’t be allocated a place,” said Sarah.

“It’s heart-breaking for the families involved and is impacting kids’ education while fracturing our sense of community.”

There were just 48 places available at the nursery in August 2020 and 11 children did not get in.

A year later, there were 15 youngsters on the waiting list.

And it’s not just the nursery that will be impacted, say residents.

This is an ill-considered proposal.” Resident Mary Patrick.

The development would add to the 8,300 vehicles driving through the High Street every day.

And it would spoil the town’s connection with the Lomond Hills, which are on its doorstep.

Blasting from a nearby quarry would also impact the quality of life for people living in the new houses, according to the community.

Mary Patrick – no relation to Sarah – said it was an “ill-considered proposal”.

“Most of the boundaries of our town, and the green landscape that surrounds it, have been given over to housing developments and mineral extraction,” she said.

“This proposed development would result in a complete loss of connection to the Lomond Hills on the edge of our town.”

Affordable housing ‘very much needed’

Residents have already complained that Glenrothes could “subsume” Leslie if plans for 350 homes near Milldeans Farm is approved.

Fifty people have formally objected to those proposals ahead on Thursday’s deadline.

Residents hope people will react similarly to the Kingdom Homes application.

However, Kingdom said affordable housing was very much needed, with no other suitable sites available.

A spokesperson said: “The delivery of 44 modern and high quality affordable homes…will make a significant contribution to meeting housing needs in general across Fife but specifically an unmet affordable housing need in the area.

“Development of the site will generate no adverse impacts on existing services and infrastructure and will not adversely affect the amenity of existing or future residents.”