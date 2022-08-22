Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney insists Morton stalemate won’t derail Dee’s ‘expansive’ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney insists Morton stalemate won’t derail Dee’s ‘expansive’ plans

By George Cran
August 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 22 2022, 9.12am
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney.
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney.

Ryan Sweeney insists Saturday’s stalemate at Greenock Morton hasn’t dented his confidence in Dundee’s ability to take the game to anyone this season.

The Dens Park skipper played a key role in keeping a combative Ton side out and earning a clean sheet, their fourth of the season so far.

But it’s at the top end of the pitch where things didn’t click for the Dark Blues as they drew their first blank under new boss Gary Bowyer.

In doing so they failed to regain top spot in the early Championship table after Partick Thistle had nipped in front on Friday night.

Then, on Saturday, surprise package Ayr United, the only team still unbeaten in the division, moved into first place with a win at Cove Rangers ahead of Dundee’s trip to Somerset Park.

Sweeney with a commanding header at Cappielow.

Despite the good form of the Honest Men, Sweeney sees this Friday’s contest as a chance for the Dark Blues to move back to the top of the tree.

“Ayr had another good result, so it’s gearing up to be another good game,” the Dundee skipper said.

“We’ll definitely have a look and see where we can improve from the Morton game and we’ll go to Ayr and try to be a little bit better in terms of our quality and I’d back us to beat anyone.

“Every team in this division have good players in their ranks.

In-form Dipo Akinyemi sends Ayr top of the table.

“It’ll be another difficult game on Friday and it’s one we’ll look to go and win. The way we play we’ll be quite expansive at times and sometimes leave ourselves 2v2 or 3v3 at the back.

“We want to try and get our players at the top end of the pitch involved in the game.

“We weren’t at our best with the ball at Morton but when it comes to moments when you are defending your box and defending as a unit I thought we were pretty good at that.

“Obviously we kept a clean sheet and it was one of those days when we go, if you can’t win it then you don’t want to lose it, so we’ll take it and move on.

“The pitch was sticky and we are trying to build a style of football, which I think we showed last week against Arbroath, but it was difficult to do that on Saturday.”

4 talking points from Dundee’s stalemate at Morton – defences on top but much more needed from Dee frontline

