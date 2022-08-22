5 amazing places to eat in Perthshire – all at the same location!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire is well-known for its dining out options, but did you know that there are five different choices, all under one roof?

That’s at Murrayshall Hotel.

Earlier this year the four-star venue – which is famous for its Murrayshall afternoon tea – rebranded its three restaurants and now it has so much to offer Perthshire foodies.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

In fact, it’s not just those from across the Big Tree Country that flock to Murrayshall, as people travel from across Scotland to enjoy a Murrayshall menu as they dine at one of its THREE restaurants.

You will be amazed at what is on offer at Murrayshall Hotel, from casual eating to fine dining, and it is not just the food or restaurants that will impress, but the views of the Perthshire countryside are also spectacular. The venue seems to have it all – you will need to try it and see for yourself.

Below are 5 dining options at Murrayshall that you need to try:

1. Afternoon Tea in Barossa

You have not had a proper afternoon tea until you have had a Murrayshall Afternoon Tea – that’s because it has its own pastry chef, so none of the delicate pastries are bought in, they are made especially for you in-house. As with all good afternoon teas, there is a selection of savoury snacks and sweet treats all beautifully presented. Enjoy yours with a glass or prosecco or champagne, if you are feeling extra indulgent, at Barossa, a relaxed and intimate bar in the heart of the hotel that has amazing views of the grounds.

2. Fine dining at Eolas

A meal at Eolas is an experience not to be missed (the name, itself, means ‘experience’ in Gaelic) and it’s easy to see why it was awarded its second AA Rosette this summer. It serves the best of Scottish Highland produce and, because it is on the west side of Murrayshall, it also boasts amazing views and, when dining in the evening, spectacular sunsets. Take advantage of the Tasting Menu at Eolas where you will enjoy dishes including hand-dived scallops and Highland venison with red cabbage, hazelnut and chocolate. There are two wine flight options too.

3. Tapas at Cairns restaurant

If you want to enjoy quality food that you don’t need to get dressed up for, then the casual dining option at Cairns restaurant is the one for you. Did you know that Cairns launched a tapas menu earlier this month (August)? It’s bringing a Spanish flavour to the Perthshire countryside. And if you fancy something less ‘European’, then there is a wide selection of alternatives, including curries, fish & chips, and burgers.

4. Al fresco dining in the courtyard

Make the most of the summer sunshine – when it is here, as it does not hang around for too long – and book a table outside at Murrayshall courtyard. Dine al fresco from the Cairns restaurant menu as you admire the breathtaking views. Or take in the scenery and relax as you sip on a beer that is not available anywhere else – for Murrayshall has its own pale ale, called Harviestoun.

5. Celebration meal in a private dining area

Murrayshall is also a popular venue for celebrations thanks to its many private dining options. So if you are organising a function or family gathering, then there is a private dining area (and delicious menus available) to suit your celebration, whatever size of your party.

Book your table at Murrayshall and enjoy any one of the above dining experiences.