Ryan Gosling unrecognisable in Beavis and Butt-head appearance on red carpet

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day arrive at the premiere of The Fall Guy (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ryan Gosling was almost unrecognisable at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film The Fall Guy as he channeled Beavis And Butt-head alongside comedian Mikey Day.

The pair revived their live-action versions of the 1990s cartoon characters, which were first seen in a viral sketch on Saturday Night Live.

LA Premiere of “The Fall Guy”
Gosling first arrived on the red carpet in conventional attire – a mint green suit – and posed for photos with his co-star Emily Blunt.

But he later re-appeared as Beavis in a blonde wig with a prosthetic nose, sporting the character’s signature blue Death Rock T-shirt and black shorts.

Day, as Butt-head, wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with the word Skull and red shorts.

LA Premiere of “The Fall Guy”
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt at the premiere (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In the original SNL sketch, which aired last month, Gosling and Day appeared as the characters while cast member Heidi Gardner played a news anchor grilling a professor, played by Kenan Thompson, on the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Thompson’s character was unable to focus his attention on Gardner because two audience members kept distracting him with their uncanny resemblance to the cartoon characters.

The sketch went viral after Gardner and Gosling were unable to contain their own giggles, and it has been hailed as one of the US sketch show’s best ever skits.

It has been viewed on YouTube 13 million times in two weeks.

Beavis and Butt-head, which first aired in 1994, featured two socially awkward, rock/metal-loving teenage delinquents, Beavis and Butt-head. The duo would judge music videos, reality TV and the internet in their unique style.

Gosling plays a stuntman in his new film The Fall Guy, while Blunt plays an aspiring director.

The film is released in UK cinemas on May 2.