Home Lifestyle

Sangita Myska to depart LBC after period off air

By Press Association
LBC has made a number of changes (Ian West/PA)
LBC has made a number of changes (Ian West/PA)

Sangita Myska will depart LBC after being away from her show for a few weeks.

The radio presenter and former BBC reporter will leave at the end of her contract, the radio station said on Wednesday.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s senior managing editor, said: “We’d like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and we wish her every success in the future.”

Myska, who has been at the station for nearly two years, hosting from 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays after joining in 2022, has not been broadcasting at the station since reportedly being taken off air after April 20.

Former Conservative Party parliamentary candidate Ali Miraj has been stepping in as a guest presenter and he will now have two weekend shows at the broadcaster.

LBC also announced that Vanessa Feltz will join the radio station following her departure from TalkTV after the TV station moved to broadcasting via streamers including YouTube.

The veteran TV presenter, 62, will present a Saturday programme, from 3pm to 6pm, starting this weekend.

Feltz said: “After a long and passionate courtship, I’ve finally succumbed to the allure of LBC. Actually I was powerless to resist.

“Global’s dynamism is mesmerising and it is the high-octane station from which to broadcast in this riveting election year. I can’t wait to join the Global family and get cracking. Brace yourself for May 4th – May the fourth be with you.”

LBC also confirmed that Iain Dale’s programme will be extended to five days a week, with him presenting an extra show on Friday evenings.

Mr Cheal said: “Vanessa is a leading light in broadcasting who is outspoken, incisive and understands what matters to LBC listeners. We’re delighted to have her on board.

“Ali Miraj has made a huge positive impact on the LBC audience so we’re very pleased he’ll be with us twice over the weekend.

“As we gear up for an election year, Iain Dale, the man with his finger firmly on the pulse of Westminster, has another show to follow the fast-moving world of politics.

“Iain will also front our local election coverage.

“He is a superb broadcaster and key part of LBC’s political powerhouse capabilities, alongside Andrew Marr and Lewis Goodall’s new flagship Sunday morning politics show.”