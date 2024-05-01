Daniel Radcliffe on JK Rowling criticism: I will continue to support LGBTQ rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Radcliffe on JK Rowling criticism: I will continue to support LGBTQ rights

By Press Association
Daniel Radcliffe. (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Radcliffe. (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Radcliffe has said that he will continue to support the rights of LGBT+ people following criticism from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The actor, who played the wizard Harry Potter across the eight fantasy films in the series, was speaking following a critical report into the healthcare of children taking puberty blockers.

Rowling suggested, after the Cass Review was published in April, that she would not forgive the franchise’s stars, also including Emma Watson, if they apologised to her over their stance on trans issues.

Radcliffe responded by telling The Atlantic: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 UK Film Premiere – London
Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (Ian West/PA)

Acknowledging the impact of Rowling, he also said that “obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person”.

Radcliffe added: “But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

During the interview, he also spoke about Rowling saying: “It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.”

After the Cass Report revealed that children had been let down due to a lack of research and evidence on hormones and puberty blockers, Rowling was asked on X if Radcliffe and Watson would be “safe in the knowledge” she would forgive them if they offered her a public apology.

Both stars had previously been outspoken in support of transgender people.

Rowling responded by saying: “Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

The Scotland-based author, who has always denied being transphobic, had previously welcomed the review by Dr Hilary Cass, which said that young people have been caught up in a “stormy social discourse” and gender care is currently an area of “remarkably weak evidence”.

Since December 2019, Rowling has hit the headlines for her views on transgender issues and been criticised by fans of her novels and the world she created.

Radcliffe put out a statement in June 2020 through the LGBT suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project, saying “transgender women are women” and anything to the contrary “erases the identity and dignity” of people.

In a series of social media posts that same month, Watson, who played Hermione Granger, said: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Rupert Grint, known for the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series; as well as Eddie Redmayne, who stars in Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts films, have also been outspoken in support of trans people following Rowling’s comments.