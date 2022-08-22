Job hunting? Exciting roles now available at University of St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Job hunting? Exciting roles now available at University of St Andrews

In partnership with University of St Andrews
August 22 2022, 9.00am
A photo of caterers at University of St Andrews

You probably know the University of St Andrews as a great place to study and the town as a great place to visit. But did you know the university is also a big employer in the area and a great place to work?

Whether you’re looking for part-time jobs in St Andrews, temporary positions or permanent, there is lots of choice available in a wide range of fields.

Play an important part in life at University of St Andrews

Looking for cleaning jobs in St Andrews? Housekeeping jobs at the university are a great way to build skills and experience in this fast-paced career. You’ll play a key role in students’ lives at their home-from-home accommodation.

There’s plenty of scope for progression, as current University of St Andrews employee Samantha Todd found.

A photo of a member of housekeeping staff at the University of St Andrews
There are housekeeping jobs available at the University of St Andrews.

 

She said: “I have worked for the university since 2008. I started as a housekeeping assistant; I was promoted to supervisor then to senior supervisor. I then gained a promotion to my current role as deputy residential services manager in 2018.” Read more about Samantha’s experience below…

Take your chef career to the next level

When you think of chef jobs in St Andrews and its hotels, restaurants and cafes probably come to mind first. And yet, that’s not the only option. From catering events to providing meals for student accommodation, chefs are in high demand at the University of St Andrews.

Build varied experience through catering jobs

When it comes to catering jobs in St Andrews, there’s lots to choose from at the university, including food service assistants, kitchen porters, Event Operations, Retail Cafes and more.

You’ll get the chance to experience and develop skills in all aspects of catering, from food production, customer service and many types of conference and event delivery.

Earn money with part-time jobs at St Andrews

There are catering opportunities available now at the university

If all you need is a part-time role in St Andrews, you’ll be pleased to know there are still options at the university.

There are always part-time roles available at the University of St Andrews – but get your interest in soon.

The inside scoop on what it’s like work at University of St Andrews

Speaking to current employees is a great way to find out more about a place of work. We spoke to Samantha Todd, deputy residential services manager at the University of St Andrews, to hear more about her experience.

She said: “My position is a very varied role, so no two days are ever the same. I really enjoy the interaction with both students and staff. Throughout all my roles, the positivity of the teams I work with really helps us to deliver an excellent service to both students and summer guests, along with the ability to watch students enjoy their time at university.

“The opportunities that are available for staff to progress is great. The university has excellent training opportunities and excellent terms and conditions of work which help maintain a good work/life balance, along with a very generous holiday entitlement.”

Looking for jobs in St Andrews?

While work experience is always helpful, a positive and can-do attitude is more important for the university’s teams. The university has a number of full-time and part-time positions in housekeeping, catering, retail and events. Which suits you best?

Browse the latest jobs at University of St Andrews. Email: rbsrecruitment@st-andrews.ac.uk or estates@st-andrews.ac.uk for more information on vacancies.

A picture of the University of St Andrews logo

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Abbington and Katherine Parkinson to lead slate of new ITV comedies
Rapper Aitch has spoken about the moment he realised promotional artwork for his new album had been plastered over a mural of late musician Ian Curtis in Manchester (BBC Breakfast/PA)
Aitch: I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government must ensure major sporting events remain free-to-air, say BBC and ITV
table with glasses hamburger and chips
5 amazing places to eat in Perthshire – all at the same location!
Film fans have not returned to cinemas in the numbers that Cineworld had expected (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cineworld considering bankruptcy but ‘no significant impact’ on jobs
London Theatre Week aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End (Ian West/PA)
London Theatre Week returns with fan-favourite West End shows
Paddy Considine attends the House Of The Dragon premiere (Ian West/PA)
Game Of Thrones set bar high and we have duty to maintain quality –…
(Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Blackpool return and themed week for BBC centenary
(Channel 4/PA)
Channel 4 announces musical about Andrew and revival of Friday Night Live
A person holds an iPhone showing various apps (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Poll says accessing culture digitally is important but comes at a cost to artists

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters