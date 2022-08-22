Job hunting? Exciting roles now available at University of St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You probably know the University of St Andrews as a great place to study and the town as a great place to visit. But did you know the university is also a big employer in the area and a great place to work?

Whether you’re looking for part-time jobs in St Andrews, temporary positions or permanent, there is lots of choice available in a wide range of fields.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Play an important part in life at University of St Andrews

Looking for cleaning jobs in St Andrews? Housekeeping jobs at the university are a great way to build skills and experience in this fast-paced career. You’ll play a key role in students’ lives at their home-from-home accommodation.

There’s plenty of scope for progression, as current University of St Andrews employee Samantha Todd found.

She said: “I have worked for the university since 2008. I started as a housekeeping assistant; I was promoted to supervisor then to senior supervisor. I then gained a promotion to my current role as deputy residential services manager in 2018.” Read more about Samantha’s experience below…

Take your chef career to the next level

When you think of chef jobs in St Andrews and its hotels, restaurants and cafes probably come to mind first. And yet, that’s not the only option. From catering events to providing meals for student accommodation, chefs are in high demand at the University of St Andrews.

Build varied experience through catering jobs

When it comes to catering jobs in St Andrews, there’s lots to choose from at the university, including food service assistants, kitchen porters, Event Operations, Retail Cafes and more.

You’ll get the chance to experience and develop skills in all aspects of catering, from food production, customer service and many types of conference and event delivery.

Earn money with part-time jobs at St Andrews

If all you need is a part-time role in St Andrews, you’ll be pleased to know there are still options at the university.

There are always part-time roles available at the University of St Andrews – but get your interest in soon.

The inside scoop on what it’s like work at University of St Andrews

Speaking to current employees is a great way to find out more about a place of work. We spoke to Samantha Todd, deputy residential services manager at the University of St Andrews, to hear more about her experience.

She said: “My position is a very varied role, so no two days are ever the same. I really enjoy the interaction with both students and staff. Throughout all my roles, the positivity of the teams I work with really helps us to deliver an excellent service to both students and summer guests, along with the ability to watch students enjoy their time at university.

“The opportunities that are available for staff to progress is great. The university has excellent training opportunities and excellent terms and conditions of work which help maintain a good work/life balance, along with a very generous holiday entitlement.”

Looking for jobs in St Andrews?

While work experience is always helpful, a positive and can-do attitude is more important for the university’s teams. The university has a number of full-time and part-time positions in housekeeping, catering, retail and events. Which suits you best?

Browse the latest jobs at University of St Andrews. Email: rbsrecruitment@st-andrews.ac.uk or estates@st-andrews.ac.uk for more information on vacancies.