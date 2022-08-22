TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Tiger’s PGA Tour plan helps the current elite stay over-entitled just like LIV Golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Tiger’s PGA Tour plan helps the current elite stay over-entitled just like LIV Golf

By Steve Scott
August 22 2022, 10.10am Updated: August 22 2022, 10.41am
Tiger Woods and the top players have a new plan for the OGA Tour to combat LIV Golf.
Tiger Woods and the top players have a new plan for the OGA Tour to combat LIV Golf.

One of the most curious parts of last week’s secretive top players’ meeting at the BMW Championship in Delaware was who was playing Robin to Tiger Woods’ Batman.

Woods, like the Dark Knight, rode in from Jupiter to host a meeting of the 20 or so top players left on the PGA Tour. Ostensibly, it seemed, it was a rallying confab to get everyone who has not yet shipped out to LIV Golf to get on the same page.

And who better than the best player of them all, for many people the man responsible for the riches elite golfers can now command?

Tiger acting for the good of the game?

A month on from his – for him at least – searing critique of LIV Golf at The Open at St Andrews, Tiger was being proactive for the good of the established game again.

Hey, some of us thought, here’s the great man actually taking a stance on something. And there’s nothing in for him, either, being that he’s all but done as a player now. How great is that?

(And how naive am I? But we’ll get to that in good time.)

So in marched Tiger to Delaware. And his wingman was…Rickie Fowler.

Hold on, Rickie Fowler? The same Rickie who recently failed to qualify for the FedEx playoffs? Another staging post on his steady decline from the top ten, major contender of the early to mid 2010s? The player now 179th in the world?

But the chinese whispers are emerging about that meeting. And Fowler turns out to be the perfect symbol of what the entitled players of the moment are really up to in this fraught modern environment in golf.

Whether they’ve gone or are going to LIV or are PGA Tour ‘loyalists’.

Alan Shipnuck of the Firepit Collective had off-the-record briefings (as Phil Mickelson stupidly never stipulated with him) indicating what the meeting was about. It wasn’t a rallying call for the PGA Tour. It was to formulate plans for a new PGA Tour.

A tour within a tour

The plan is for 18 Tour events ringfenced for the top 60 only. No cuts. Guaranteed money. Equity backers – chiefly Irish billionaire JP McManus, and probably many of those who were attracted to the Premier Golf League, the forerunner of LIV – stumping up the readies.

A tour within a tour, effectively. Tiger’s role? Well, he won’t play often if at all, but having brokered the deal, there’ll be a sizeable sum in it for him.

His legacy is also secure and he becomes a de facto commissioner of the new Tour. And there’s always the satisfaction of stiffing Greg Norman (for whom his antipathy is considerable and well known).

Yeah, not quite the dark knight on the charger acting for the good of the game we hoped for.

The money is obviously a big thing for the players. The sole attraction of LIV – nobody’s really going there for the “innovations” or ‘growing the game’ – becomes less of a pull.

But one of the benefits of LIV, the creation of a safety net against failure for the current swathe of top players, is there too.

An example of what could happen

And that’s where Fowler comes in. He’s a perfect example of the former star who has fallen to the vagaries of form, a victim of the brutal side of golf’s “ecosystem”.

You know, the one that makes it different than other sports. “Jeopardy” they call it, although it’s really natural selection.

Play poorly, it doesn’t matter how many clothing deals or how much of a fan favourite you are, you’re gone.

Clearly Fowler isn’t approaching anyone’s top 60 right now. We all thought he was a certainty to go to LIV, where ‘playing well’ doesn’t actually seem to matter.

But he’s there as a perfect illustration of what could happen to the current elite. The embodiment of why they all want guaranteed money, and no cuts.

Even if that is contrary to competitive golf’s DNA. It’s the current top echelon effectively pulling up the ladder on all those young – and not so young – players battling to earn elite status, as the current crop once did.

No Saudi or Norman element, but otherwise no different

The chief benefits of this new plan is it won’t have the narcissistic Norman and the puerile bells and whistles of LIV.

And it also hopefully won’t involve the Saudis, who last week jailed a woman for 34 years – after torturing her – for a few mildly critical tweets. Yeah, that ‘we’ll change them with golf’ narrative is really going well, isn’t it?

The Saudi element is still the primary reason I’m opposed to the rebel tour. But as I’ve said before in this column, I don’t care who is promoting no-cut, guaranteed-money golf. Whether it’s brutally autocratic and murderous regimes, equity funds, established tours, ancient stars, even Tiger Woods.

It’s just not properly competitive golf. I want no part of it. But tough, because that’s clearly where we’re headed.

Bad, but not as bad as last year…

Much pearl rattling – you suspect there will be most weeks now – when last week’s OWGR ratings for the Czech Masters and the Challenge Tour fields, when combined, didn’t match that of the corresponding Korn Ferry Tour event, the PGA Tour’s second division.

It’s indicative of where the DP World Tour stands now, we were told. Well, yes, but this is not a new thing.

If you troubled to look at the OWGR field ratings 12 months ago, you’d see the same thing happened.

Except in 2021 the ratings for the Czech Masters and that week’s Challenge Tour event (in Norway) couldn’t combine to make half of the rating for the corresponding Korn Ferry Tour tournament.

The other difference is Maximilian Kieffer on Sunday got the OWGR points his win actually merited, rather than a guaranteed 24. But as we said last week, it was utterly unreasonable that should have continued.

