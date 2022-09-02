Friday court round-up — Road ban for nightmare neighbour By Crime and Courts Team September 2 2022, 5.45pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep Laughing Fife thug throttled woman in life-endangering attack Perth sex fiend caught with missing schoolgirl faces prison Fife rapist who dangled victim from railway bridge is jailed Sex beast arrested in Fife after two years on the run Dundee events firm director faces jail for sex attack on 12-year-old girl in Perthshire Thursday court round-up — Bounce and blow up Internet ban for Fife pensioner caught with child abuse images Sex pest who rubbed nipples while staring at Forfar bookies staff jailed for 22… More from The Courier Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and… Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road