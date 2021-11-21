Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
10 pictures of Broughty Ferry bakery Goodfellow and Steven from the 19th and 20th Centuries

Ahead of their 125th anniversary next year, Broughty Ferry-based bakery Goodfellow and Steven has shared a collection of nostalgic pictures from their archives.
By Jennifer McLaren
November 21 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Historic Broughty Ferry bakery Goodfellow and Steven unearths treasure trove of old photos.

For anyone who has lived or worked in Dundee, Angus, Perth and even Edinburgh, the name Goodfellow and Steven will be synonymous with delicious cakes and other tasty baked goods.

The company’s history spans back over a century to baker David Goodfellow and his wife Margaret Steven.

The original Gray Street premises of Goodfellow and Steven in Broughty Ferry c.1900.

The couple founded a bakery in the centre of Broughty Ferry, Dundee in 1897.

In addition to being descended from a dynasty of bakers, David was an amateur artist of considerable skill. This talent shone through in both the design and finished quality of his cakes.

The three generations of the family that followed have maintained this reputation, and the business continues to be well-known for its beautifully-decorated celebration and wedding cakes.

125th anniversary

Sales and marketing director Martin Goodfellow (54) joined the family establishment in 1995. Prior to this, he had studied to be an archaeologist in Glasgow.

Ahead of marking the company’s 125th anniversary in 2022, he has shared archive photos showing some of the old delivery carts and vans that used to do the rounds in Broughty Ferry and Dundee.

Martin said: “The photos I have included from the turn of the 19th and 20th Centuries are the “van” delivery cart from my great-great-grandfather’s (David M Goodfellow) bakery in Muirhead and that of his brother, Stewart Goodfellow, whose bakery sat where McPherson’s the chemist now sits in Broughty Ferry on Gray Street.

Martin Goodfellow pictured with one of the company’s famous Dundee cakes.

“These two brothers were very much part of the baking family that descends back beyond the earliest records. Very likely before their grandfather, whose bakery still remains in a dilapidated state off the high street in Lochee, Dundee.

“It was while working in Stewart’s premises that my great-grandfather, David Goodfellow, met my great-grandmother, Margaret Steven in the early 1890s.

“They subsequently founded the Goodfellow and Steven partnership based in Broughty Ferry that we know today.”

Who are the Stevens?

Martin went on: “I am often asked who the Stevens are and what happened to them. To which I have to reply: ‘you’re looking at one of them!’

“My great-grandfather was a keen photographer. We have some excellent lantern slides of his from the early 20th Century, including many of the fisher folk of Broughty Ferry and sailing ships in the Tay.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t take any of his own shop!”

Martin has also shared photos of his great uncle, Alister Goodfellow, around 1920 going up Camphill Road in Broughty Ferry. There’s also a motorised delivery van, which would have been a modern sight back in 1907.

Take a look at some more Goodfellow and Steven archive images…

David M Goodfellow with the Muirhead delivery van in the late 19th Century.
Stewart Goodfellow with the Broughty Ferry delivery van in the late 19th Century.
Alister Goodfellow and delivery cart, c.1920.
The Goodfellow and Steven De Dion-Buton parcel van, pictured at the top of Broughty Ferry’s Whinny Brae in 1907.
The Goodfellow and Steven shop front in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry c.1909.
Some Goodfellow and Steven staff pictured in the 1940s.
The Gray Street Broughty Ferry branch of Goodfellow and Steven c.1980.
Goodfellow and Steven workers at the former Union Street premises in Dundee c.1980.
