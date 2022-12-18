Two women to appear in court over Dundee city centre thefts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two women are due to appear in court after a number of shoppers were pickpocketed in Dundee.

The women, aged 24 and 53, have been arrested in connection with the city centre thefts.

They will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, while the police investigation continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, we received a number of reports of thefts within Dundee city centre.

“Inquiries are continuing.”