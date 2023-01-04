EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover bid ‘on hold’ as Hong Kong-based investment firm accuse Stark’s Park club of leaving players in limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover bid ‘on hold’ as Hong Kong-based investment firm accuse Stark’s Park club of leaving players in limbo

By Alan Temple
January 4 2023, 7.16pm Updated: January 5 2023, 6.14am
Raith Rovers are welcoming investment. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers are welcoming investment. Image: SNS.

Prospective Raith Rovers buyers Silverbear Capital say their bid to acquire a controlling stake in the Stark’s Park club is “on hold” following talks with club owner John Sim.

The Hong Kong-based investment firm, led by Peter Chun, are keen to purchase the Championship club and have held in-person discussions with chairman Steven MacDonald and Sim.

Former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith is also involved in the consortium.

The group claim to have carried out two months of due diligence and brokered transfers that would have seen two free agents, a Swiss international and a loan star from “one of the top clubs in world football” arrive in Kirkcaldy.

However, negotiations reached an impasse on Wednesday, with the group citing “a lack of corporate social responsibility by the Management”.

MacDonald, left, with Rovers owner John Sim. Image: SNS.

A statement given to Courier Sport read: “It is with regret that we are announcing, following two months of applying due diligence, further discussions regarding the acquisition of Raith Rovers are now on hold.

“Our representatives were present at Stark’s Park and had talks mainly with the chairman, and some with owner John Sim.

“The reasons for this are shortcomings and lack of corporate social responsibility by the Management.”

Not acceptable

They added: “Further, the way players, who were introduced by Gordon Smith and James Carlin were not employed despite the fact that a verbal agreement to sign them was in place, is not acceptable, as this actually stopped them having talks with other interested clubs.

“We hope to resolve these issues, so the talks can resume.”

Raith Rovers owner John Sim.

Speaking earlier this week, MacDonald confirmed other interest from Scotland and the United States as Rovers seek much-needed investment.

Discussing Silverbear Capital’s interest, he stated: “We should know by Friday if there is something going to be tabled to John as a shareholding deal or whatever.”

Courier Sport has approached Raith Rovers for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Niall McGinn has left Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…
Niall McGinn returned to the Dundee starting XI after injury
Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish…
Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone 'can do good things' this season
Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Dundee United manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox insists Dundee United will ‘take medicine and learn’ after Rangers defeat as…

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
New Year resolutions ideas for 2023
How to be a better you in 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented