John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that ‘means a lot’

John Frederiksen is back in Denmark enjoying the company of friends and family before deciding his next move.

The towering striker didn’t hang about long after it was made clear he was surplus to requirements at Stark’s Park.

The Danish-born Faroese international didn’t really get going at Raith Rovers and found his minutes on the park limited.

Frederiksen made just 11 appearances, including three starts, under Ian Murray before leaving via mutual consent.

He scored one goal for the club, in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final win over Queen’s Park.

Frederiksen scores v Queen’s Park:

One more substitute appearance followed – after which Frederiksen was criticised by Murray – before he left via mutual consent.

Frustrated

The 27-year-old said negotiations with the club took place for about a week up until his departure and while his relationship with the manager wasn’t all negative, Frederiksen was disappointed with how it ended.

“It was quite silly in many ways,” He told Courier Sport.

“The club told me that they wanted to bring in two new strikers and they didn’t see the point of me staying, but with no reason. There were no reasons for why.

“I was talking with the manager about what’s happening, asking what’s going on, what can I do, what is it I’m doing wrong? He couldn’t explain to me what I could do.

“I was frustrated with not much game time when I’m told things for coming over.

“I was told I would have a lot of playing and that there was a clear plan. From day one nothing was as expected.

“Though, it wasn’t full of bad experiences between me and the coach.”

One positive experience within those three starts “Big John”, as he became affectionately known, had a moment he will never forget.

Huge support

In conditions that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Faroe Islands, he scored the only goal of the game versus Queen’s Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy to fire his side into the semi-final.

“I had huge support from the fans, even though I was doing this badly, that means a lot to me.

“They saw a lot of things, I think I showed them what I’m capable of in these small moments I got to show them.

“At least they saw the good stuff and they believed in it. That’s very important for me and I’m very pleased for that.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t have the opportunity to give them more back but I gave them everything I could give them.”