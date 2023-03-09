Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure – for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure – for now

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 9 2023, 7.04pm
Pitlochry Library was one of the seven libraries under threat of closure.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross have been saved from permanent closure – for now.

It is understood libraries in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie, North Inch and Pitlochry were all under threat as well as Coupar Angus which is currently temporarily closed.

Last week councillors committed £173,000 for the 2023/24 revenue budget to keep these libraries open but the council will look at the affordability and sustainability of its assets in the longer term.

Coupar Angus Library has been closed since 2019 due to works at Coupar Angus Town Hall.

At last week’s budget-setting meeting Perth and Kinross Council pledged £150,000 to progress a council-wide review of its leisure and cultural assets.

Review to take place

Earlier this week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed Live Active Leisure’s board of directors was considering major cuts which include closing both Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

Live Active Leisure is one of three ALEOs of Perth and Kinross Council alongside Perth Theatre and Concert Hall and Culture Perth and Kinross.

Culture Perth and Kinross is responsible for the area’s libraries and museums. It is understood that in a briefing prior to last week’s meeting the organisation proposed cuts including the closure of seven libraries with the lowest footfall.

Moving the SNP’s revenue budget council leader Grant Laing said: “We are maintaining the council’s contribution to our arm’s-length external organisations (ALEOs) in the next financial year – including the deferred savings, and the provision of one-year funding for the rural library provision, this amounts to support for all three of £801,000.

“However, the important services delivered through our ALEOs must be affordable and sustainable.

“As such, this administration is committed to a review of all three organisations to bring forward savings for financial year 24/25 and beyond.

“I will also be allocating £150,000 to take forward a council-wide review of our leisure and cultural assets, another key strand in our drive to protect and make best use of the assets we have.”

Idea to redesign library services

At last week’s meeting the Independent group suggested “sweating” PKC’s assets by using them in a multi-purpose way.

Kinross-shire councillor Dave Cuthbert asked: “Can we put public libraries into rural primary schools?”

As well as the £173,000 which was agreed for the forthcoming tax year the Conservatives proposed setting aside a further £50,000 to examine the redesign of library services in these areas “to explore more cost-effective ways to provide these services going forward”.

Culture Perth and Kinross was approached for comment but did not respond.

