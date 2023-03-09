Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure – for now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross have been saved from permanent closure – for now.

It is understood libraries in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie, North Inch and Pitlochry were all under threat as well as Coupar Angus which is currently temporarily closed.

Last week councillors committed £173,000 for the 2023/24 revenue budget to keep these libraries open but the council will look at the affordability and sustainability of its assets in the longer term.

Coupar Angus Library has been closed since 2019 due to works at Coupar Angus Town Hall.

At last week’s budget-setting meeting Perth and Kinross Council pledged £150,000 to progress a council-wide review of its leisure and cultural assets.

Review to take place

Earlier this week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed Live Active Leisure’s board of directors was considering major cuts which include closing both Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

Live Active Leisure is one of three ALEOs of Perth and Kinross Council alongside Perth Theatre and Concert Hall and Culture Perth and Kinross.

Culture Perth and Kinross is responsible for the area’s libraries and museums. It is understood that in a briefing prior to last week’s meeting the organisation proposed cuts including the closure of seven libraries with the lowest footfall.

Moving the SNP’s revenue budget council leader Grant Laing said: “We are maintaining the council’s contribution to our arm’s-length external organisations (ALEOs) in the next financial year – including the deferred savings, and the provision of one-year funding for the rural library provision, this amounts to support for all three of £801,000.

“However, the important services delivered through our ALEOs must be affordable and sustainable.

“As such, this administration is committed to a review of all three organisations to bring forward savings for financial year 24/25 and beyond.

“I will also be allocating £150,000 to take forward a council-wide review of our leisure and cultural assets, another key strand in our drive to protect and make best use of the assets we have.”

Idea to redesign library services

At last week’s meeting the Independent group suggested “sweating” PKC’s assets by using them in a multi-purpose way.

Kinross-shire councillor Dave Cuthbert asked: “Can we put public libraries into rural primary schools?”

As well as the £173,000 which was agreed for the forthcoming tax year the Conservatives proposed setting aside a further £50,000 to examine the redesign of library services in these areas “to explore more cost-effective ways to provide these services going forward”.

Culture Perth and Kinross was approached for comment but did not respond.