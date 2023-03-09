Six Nations: Scotland need to be near-faultless to beat Ireland and win the Triple Crown, believes Matt Fagerson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Scotland need to be near-faultless to beat Ireland and win the Triple Crown, believes Matt Fagerson

By Steve Scott
March 9 2023, 10.00pm
Dundee-born Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson.
Dundee-born Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson.

Scotland need to be close to faultless in execution and discipline to beat Ireland in their Triple Crown decider at BT Murrayfield on Sunday, believes Matt Fagerson.

The Scotland No 8 says the squad know from past experience that any free gifts are likely to be exploited in full by the supremely drilled and disciplined World No 1 ranked team.

That means total focus from the start, strength in defence and most of all, as few penalties as possible.

From worst to near best in a year

Ireland 26 Scotland 5: More rank indiscipline from Scotland as their poor Six Nations ends on a low in Dublin

Last year the Scots were the most penalised team in the championship and it continued to be a problem in the summer and into November.

However this year they’re currently second only to England with 29 penalties conceded in three games – it was 38 after three games in 2022 – and none at all for offside.

“We’ve been pretty good in the first three games,” said Fagerson. “I don’t think we’ve given away one offside, which is one of those stupid, coach-killing penalties. (Defence coach) Steve Tandy hates them.

“In our defensive system, there is no real reason for us to start giving away daft penalties. It has been a huge part of our defence this year. We are trusting each other and trust in the system to pay off.”

Last year in Dublin the Scots conceded 15 penalties, allowing Ireland a regular attacking foothold in the 22 where they eventually wore down the Scots to the tune of four tries.

“We’ve defended really well in the 22, but if you’re getting a team like Ireland 10 or 11 chances, there are going to capitalise on a few of them,” added Fagerson.

“Not letting them in there is probably our first port of call, and when they do come in there we just have to front up and nullify their threats as best we can.

‘They have massive attacking threats’

“If you feed Ireland the ball they have massive attacking threats in the back three and number 8. If you keep giving them possession and territory it will be a tough day at the office.

“We have to manage that well through our nine and 10, and our kick-chase is going to be huge as well to trap them in certain areas. Being big in defence is the biggest thing we have to do because when they get on the front foot they are pretty hard to stop.”

 

Ireland are also notorious fast starters, so the 19-0 hole the Scots dug themselves in Paris two weeks can’t be repeated.

“Their squad have been together for quite a while,” added Fagerson. “They’ve been pretty consistent in their selections and when you have that, you have a team that is very cohesive.

“They’re all on the same page and they all know the way they want to play. They have a great balance and they are a pretty clinical team as well when they get into the 22.

“I think this is probably the biggest game I’ll have played for Scotland. We aren’t looking too far ahead. You can be thinking about Championships or what the permutations are.

“We’ve got the world number one coming to Murrayfield and that’s all our focus is on. It is a huge challenge for us and one that this squad is really excited to go up against.”

‘I’m in a pretty good place’

For himself, Matt feels he is playing his best rugby and part of a settled unit.

“My physique is something I’ve really focused on over the past two or three years, trying to find my best playing weight,” he said. “‘I’ve actually dropped quite a few kilos since the start of the season.

“I think I’m in a pretty good place at the moment where I’m lasting longer in games and contributing more towards the latter end of games.

“If you play with people a lot, it helps. I’ve played a lot with Jamie (Ritchie) and Hamish (Watson) over the last two or three years.

“The cohesion in the back row is something that was probably lacking a couple of years ago and leading into the last World Cup, but we’ve managed to build a good rapport and relationship.”

