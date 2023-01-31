John Frederiksen released by Raith Rovers after just FOUR months at the club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Frederiksen has left Raith Rovers by mutual consent after signing for the Kirkcaldy club in October.

The Faroese international won over the Rovers support despite fleeting appearances.

He scored one goal during his short spell at Stark’s Park, the goal that fired the club into the upcoming SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final versus Dundee.

A short statement on the Rovers website read: “We can confirm that John Frederiksen has been released from his contract with Raith Rovers by mutual consent with immediate effect.

“The club would like to wish John well for the future.”

Frederiksen’s release comes days after Ian Murray added Ross County forward William Aiko on loan until the end of the season.

Last week the Raith boss told Courier Sport that Tuesday’s deadline didn’t really impact him in relation to signing players before midnight.

He instead expects to use the loan market, the deadline for which is at the end of February.

Hearts midfielder Scott McGill was also brought in on loan this month.