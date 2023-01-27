Ian Murray on why he brought Scott McGill to Raith Rovers and if any more signings are likely

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray is looking forward to seeing how his latest recruit adapts to the jump up to the Championship – after not playing as much as he’d have liked in League One.

Scott McGill worked with the Raith Rovers manager when he was on loan at Airdrie last season from Hearts.

A temporary move to Kelty Hearts at the start of this season didn’t really work out for either party but that hasn’t discouraged Murray from giving him a chance.

The 21-year-old midfielder started just four times for the Maroon Machine during his time at New Central Park.

👏🏻 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 Cammy Logan and Scott McGill have returned to @JamTarts after the expiration of their loan deals. We would like to thank both players for their contributions whilst at the club and wish them all the best for the future!https://t.co/guPJZhY7r3 pic.twitter.com/FaKR2dgqIa — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) January 12, 2023

He will now spend the rest of the season at Stark’s Park and could make his debut this weekend versus Inverness.

‘He deserves an opportunity

“He still has a lot to learn,” Murray told Courier Sport. “He has his flaws, like every player but he’s got energy, he’s got great feet.

“When he’s confident and driving forward with the ball he’s very, very good.

“I like him as a person and I felt he deserved an opportunity in the Championship.

“I know he was at Kelty and wasn’t playing much but people can look a lot into that.

“Clubs are different, managers are different – I can understand why Scott didn’t play as much over more experienced players.

“But he did fantastically well at Airdrie last season, he was a fantastic member of the dressing room, a good character.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he adapts as well. We can’t expect too much, we have to be realistic, but he is capable.”

McGill showed his ability at the Excelsior in last season’s Premier Sports Cup – coincidentally against next month’s opponents in the Scottish Cup.

Murray brought the midfielder off the bench and watched as he unleashed a wonderful strike to put the tie beyond Motherwell.

Looking at loans

The Rovers boss said there is a possibility of one or two more other players being added to the squad.

They are more likely to be loans than permanent transfers.

The window closes on Tuesday but there is still room for lower-league clubs in Scotland to sign domestic loan players until the end of February.

“Hopefully we’ll have one or two loans,” said Murray. “As much as people like to go on about the deadline day, for us it’s not massive.

“I’m there is scope to bring one or two in and we’ll probably wait until the window closes because after that it all changes again.

“Players who think they’re going to get an opportunity at a Hibs, a Hearts or wherever, they sign players on deadline day, they’re down the order and they can only come to the Championship, really. So it changes again.

“We’re not really looking at any permanents at the moment,” he added.