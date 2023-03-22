John Rankin ‘not surprised’ by Raith Rovers progress under Ian Murray as Accies boss reveals lesson learned from Ibrox trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Rankin ‘not surprised’ by Raith Rovers progress under Ian Murray as Accies boss reveals lesson learned from Ibrox trip

By Craig Cairns
March 22 2023, 7.00am
Accies manager John Rankin praised the job Ian Murray is doing at Raith. Image: Lewis Mcleod/Electrify.
Accies manager John Rankin praised the job Ian Murray is doing at Raith. Image: Lewis Mcleod/Electrify.

John Rankin has been impressed with the “free-flowing football” played by Raith Rovers under Ian Murray this season.

But it comes as no surprise to the Hamilton Accies boss after he spent time watching Murray’s Airdrie side last season.

Former Dundee United star Rankin will take his side to the Falkirk Stadium for Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final to see if they can be the first side in four years to defeat Rovers in the tournament.

Raith gave the Accies boss a perfect example of what they can do with a 6-1 over Cove Rangers at the weekend.

The week before that, a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup, also taught Rankin something important about Murray’s charges.

Ibrox lessons

“I watched Airdrie a lot last season, an Ian Murray team,” said Rankin.

“They play free-flowing football with lots of good players and that’s why he took Dylan Easton with him.

“Ian’s teams always play good football, are competitive and exciting and expansive.

“I watched them at Ibrox and you don’t learn a lot from teams playing Rangers or Celtic but I learned that day Raith can do the dirty side of the game as well.

“They tracked their men, made challenges and did the hard stuff.”

Hamilton will be without Ryan One for Sunday’s final after he was called up by Scotland under-17s, while Hearts loanee Connor Smith is cup-tied.

Dylan McGowan, meanwhile, came through Saturday’s match unscathed after proving his fitness the day before.

McGowan key

“Connor is with the Scotland under-21s but cup-tied anyway,” said Rankin.

Rankin hopes to get his hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.

“Ryan One is away with the under-17s. That’s Euro qualifiers and we can’t influence that at all. Everyone else is fine that came through Saturday.

“Dylan is fine. He trained this morning, came through Friday and said he was ready to play.

“If an 18 or 19-year-old kid said that I probably would have took it with a pinch of salt.

“But with the experience Dylan has – he has played internationally and in cup finals – then I trust him.

“Dylan came through on Saturday and showed how important a player he is.

“I could hear his leadership from the side from the first moment.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
