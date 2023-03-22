John Rankin ‘not surprised’ by Raith Rovers progress under Ian Murray as Accies boss reveals lesson learned from Ibrox trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Rankin has been impressed with the “free-flowing football” played by Raith Rovers under Ian Murray this season.

But it comes as no surprise to the Hamilton Accies boss after he spent time watching Murray’s Airdrie side last season.

Former Dundee United star Rankin will take his side to the Falkirk Stadium for Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final to see if they can be the first side in four years to defeat Rovers in the tournament.

Raith gave the Accies boss a perfect example of what they can do with a 6-1 over Cove Rangers at the weekend.

The week before that, a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup, also taught Rankin something important about Murray’s charges.

Ibrox lessons

“I watched Airdrie a lot last season, an Ian Murray team,” said Rankin.

“They play free-flowing football with lots of good players and that’s why he took Dylan Easton with him.

“Ian’s teams always play good football, are competitive and exciting and expansive.

“I watched them at Ibrox and you don’t learn a lot from teams playing Rangers or Celtic but I learned that day Raith can do the dirty side of the game as well.

“They tracked their men, made challenges and did the hard stuff.”

Hamilton will be without Ryan One for Sunday’s final after he was called up by Scotland under-17s, while Hearts loanee Connor Smith is cup-tied.

Dylan McGowan, meanwhile, came through Saturday’s match unscathed after proving his fitness the day before.

McGowan key

“Connor is with the Scotland under-21s but cup-tied anyway,” said Rankin.

“Ryan One is away with the under-17s. That’s Euro qualifiers and we can’t influence that at all. Everyone else is fine that came through Saturday.

“Dylan is fine. He trained this morning, came through Friday and said he was ready to play.

“If an 18 or 19-year-old kid said that I probably would have took it with a pinch of salt.

“But with the experience Dylan has – he has played internationally and in cup finals – then I trust him.

“Dylan came through on Saturday and showed how important a player he is.

“I could hear his leadership from the side from the first moment.”