Home News Fife

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers pass 20-year milestone

By Graham Brown
May 7 2022, 7.30am Updated: May 7 2022, 3.23pm
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers enjoyed a first-time outing to Backwater reservoir. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers have charted new territory after a major anniversary milestone for the group.

Last month it celebrated two decades since the founding of the organisation which has opened up the great outdoors to dozens of members.

In that time is has gone from strength to strength.

Disabled ramblers
FTDR members set off at the Lintrathen reservoir. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And the group’s popularity has forged new friendships as well as helping encourage improved access at many popular Tayside and Fife beauty spots.

It marked the 20th anniversary at an AGM in Glenrothes last month.

Glen Isla outing

But this week the fresh air celebration took place in the stunning setting of the Backwater reservoir north of Kirriemuir.

It was opened in 1969 and supplies water to Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

And it is also a popular destination for locals and visitors in the Lintrathen area.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers
The group has been going strong for 20 years. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

However, FTDR have never previously been there.

So the group was delighted with a large turnout of members and volunteers for the Angus jaunt.

Many of its members come from the Glenrothes Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline areas.

“We have 18 scooters which are hired on a first-come basis to the members,” said Marion Murray of FTDR.

Lintrathen reservoir
Group members before setting off at Lintrathen. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“Our rambles take place between April and September, ranging from the local area to further afield.

“As well as this trip to Glen Isla we will also be going to Dunkeld,” said Marion.

Volunteers’ vital role

“None of this would be possible without the volunteers who load and drive the vans to the start point and walk with us.”

And the group has a couple of special fundraising events on the horizon.

“We are doing the Dundee Kiltwalk again this year,” added Marion.

Forth Tay Disabled Ramblers
The group has almost 20 scooters for members to use. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“And we have a major fundraiser planned for next year when we will be doing the Great Glen.

“Several of our scooters are needing replaced so it is a repeat of an event that was held 20 years ago to raise funds to establish the group.”

She added: “In February, we were also invited by the Friends of the East Weymss Caves to go along there.

Disabled ramblers
Volunteers have been vital to the group’s success. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“They received a grant to upgrade the paths to the caves so this now allows wheelchair and scooter access.

“The members who attended were delighted to be able to enjoy and marvel at the cave art of centuries ago.”

The group welcomes any support and interest from would-be members.

It can be reached through its Facebook page or the Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers website.

