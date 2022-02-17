New accessible pathway at Wemyss caves to open this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new pathway at Wemyss caves will make the popular attraction more accessible to the less mobile later this month.

The all-weather path has been laid to Court Cave which had been out of bounds to some – until now.

A virtual tour was available but organisers said it did not compare to seeing the real thing in person.

And the new stretch comes as part of a wider initiative to install more accessible paths and picnic tables at the caves.

The Wemyss Caves are “historically precious” due to the carvings on their walls.

The earliest inscriptions are thought to date to the Bronze Age, with the majority being connected with the Pictish period.

‘Ongoing programme of improvements’

The new path runs from the coastal path into the main chamber of Court Cave.

Funded by a Paths for All grant, it is designed to be suitable for users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

It was built by Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS) volunteers, who also removed graffiti and erected information signs.

SWACS chairman Mike Arrowsmith said: “We are delighted that, thanks to Paths for All, we have been able to make one of the caves and its contents accessible to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to visit.

“This work is part of an ongoing programme of improvements intended to further widen access to – and help visitors learn about – this nationally important heritage site.”

Accessible tours

The new path will officially open on February 27.

SWACS will welcome members of Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers for a guided tour.

And new for this year, SWACS are planning designated tours aimed at users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

These will use the new path and take in the first two caves to avoid the steps and rougher terrain further on.

Tours can be booked on the SWACS website.