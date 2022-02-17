New accessible pathway at Wemyss caves to open this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New accessible pathway at Wemyss caves to open this month

By Anita Diouri
February 17 2022, 7.30am
Wemyss Caves
Wemyss Caves.

A new pathway at Wemyss caves will make the popular attraction more accessible to the less mobile later this month.

The all-weather path has been laid to Court Cave which had been out of bounds to some – until now.

A virtual tour was available but organisers said it did not compare to seeing the real thing in person.

Wemyss Caves
SWACS Treasurer Dave Anderson and SWACS Chair Mike Arrowsmith.

And the new stretch comes as part of a wider initiative to install more accessible paths and picnic tables at the caves.

The Wemyss Caves are “historically precious” due to the carvings on their walls.

The earliest inscriptions are thought to date to the Bronze Age, with the majority being connected with the Pictish period.

‘Ongoing programme of improvements’

The new path runs from the coastal path into the main chamber of Court Cave.

Funded by a Paths for All grant, it is designed to be suitable for users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

It was built by Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS) volunteers, who also removed graffiti and erected information signs.

Wemyss Caves
Works on the accessible pathway.

SWACS chairman Mike Arrowsmith said: “We are delighted that, thanks to Paths for All, we have been able to make one of the caves and its contents accessible to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to visit.

“This work is part of an ongoing programme of improvements intended to further widen access to – and help visitors learn about – this nationally important heritage site.”

Accessible tours

The new path will officially open on February 27.

SWACS will welcome members of Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers for a guided tour.

Wemyss caves
Wemyss caves. Picture: Steve Brown.

And new for this year, SWACS are planning designated tours aimed at users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

These will use the new path and take in the first two caves to avoid the steps and rougher terrain further on.

Tours can be booked on the SWACS website.

